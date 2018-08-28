Greenfly names Kerri Pollard as Chief Revenue Officer

With extensive experience in building industry-leading, worldwide platforms in the digital marketing arena, Pollard's addition to the executive team will support Greenfly's growth across industries and expansion of its sales, marketing and customer success teams. Prior to Greenfly, Pollard was the Chief Revenue Officer at shopping technology platform Honey and President at performance marketing network CJ Affiliate (formerly Commission Junction).

Pollard noted, "Generating original content at scale is one of the biggest challenges that marketers face when executing upon their social media strategy. Authenticity is key to consumer engagement, but how does a brand create, curate and post such content consistently and easily? Over the past four years, Greenfly has helped an incredible portfolio of brands address this challenge with their impressive platform. As we significantly expand Greenfly's outreach efforts, I'm excited to help even more brands recognize success in this arena."

Pollard's appointment comes as Greenfly continues its rapid growth in enabling the efficient creation and distribution of timely, authentic and on-brand digital content. In January, the software company raised $8.5 million in Series B funding, bringing Greenfly's total funding to date to $14.7 million.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kerri to Greenfly. She has tremendous experience building deep relationships with brands and scaling sophisticated sales and customer support operations," said Daniel Kirschner, CEO of Greenfly. "These are exactly the leadership skills we need as we continue to grow to meet the vast opportunities before us."

About Greenfly, Inc.:

Greenfly is a SaaS community collaboration platform that mobilizes the most valuable, authentic and influential voices around companies to help tell their brand stories at scale. Greenfly was co-founded by Shawn Green, an all-star major league baseball player for 15 years including with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, and Daniel Kirschner, a senior digital media executive and Internet policy official. For more information, visit www.greenfly.com.

Media Contact: Paula Minardi, Director of Content Marketing, press@greenfly.com

SOURCE Greenfly, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.greenfly.com

