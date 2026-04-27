GreenFruit Avocados Acquired by Industry Veterans, Bringing Global Growing Capacity, Vertical Integration and Experienced Leadership to the Avocado Market

Scott Bauwens and Jamie Johnson of Simpatica, former Mission Produce executive Jim Donovan, and Tahuaycani, a Spanish investment company with deep involvement in the global avocado industry, unite to offer a high-quality, grower-focused alternative under California leadership

ORANGE, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenFruit Avocados, a California-based avocado supplier with a decade-plus track record in ripening, cold storage and distribution, has been acquired by a powerful partnership of industry veterans committed to building a vertically integrated avocado company with global supply reach and California leadership.

The acquiring group includes Scott Bauwens and Jamie Johnson, partners in Simpatica, one of California's largest avocado growers; Jim Donovan, former Senior Vice President of Global Sourcing at Mission Produce; and Tahuaycani, a Spanish investment company with deep involvement in one of the largest avocado growers in Peru. The group will be supported by an investment fund managed by New York-based Ospraie Management, LLC.

Scott Bauwens will serve as Chief Executive Officer of GreenFruit, stepping back from his role at Simpatica to focus full-time on leading GreenFruit. Jim Donovan will serve as Executive Chairman of the board. Brian Gomez, one of GreenFruit's original owners, will remain as President of Sales. GreenFruit Avocados will remain headquartered in Orange County, California, with expanded operations across South America, California, Mexico and Europe.

The acquisition creates a fully integrated avocado operation across North and South America, combining Tahuaycani's connection to world-class Peruvian growing operations via Agricola Cerro Prieto (ACP Agro), Simpatica's 1,400 acres of established California groves and GreenFruit's ripening and distribution centers across Southern California, Texas, Chicago, Miami, Pennsylvania, Toronto and Vancouver.

All customer and grower relationships and contracts will continue without disruption.

The announcement comes as the avocado category undergoes significant consolidation. GreenFruit's new ownership group offers a high-quality, grower-focused alternative with the vertical integration, experienced leadership and financial strength to earn the business of major retailers.

"This partnership was formed around a simple conviction: the avocado industry rewards companies that control the supply chain and bring the right leadership, the right growers and the right capital together. GreenFruit 2.0 gives us the distribution and operational foundation to do exactly that."

— Jim Donovan, Executive Chairman, GreenFruit Avocados

The transaction closed April 24, 2026. Terms were not disclosed.

Contact: Valerie Martin | [email protected] | 612-743-4013

SOURCE GreenFruit Avocados