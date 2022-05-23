GreenGrowth CPAs Wins Ohio Retail Lottery

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GreenGrowth CPAs, a leading national cannabis accounting and advisory firm founded in 2016, announced their retail business expansion in the cannabis space. The boutique firm has made its mark in the industry by creating a state-of-the-art cannabis business and accounting knowledge base. Their educational articles and videos provide exceptional resources to cannabis operators and investors at every stage in the game. And now, they're taking their expertise in the industry to the next level and planning to open a medical dispensary in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio Bound

Last week the Ohio Board of Pharmacy approved 70 provisional licenses for new medical dispensaries via lottery. Nearly 230 entities submitted over 1,400 applications for the opportunity to win a license in this booming market. "GreenGrowth CPAs is thrilled to be included in the list of selected applicants," said Derek Davis, CEO, and Founder of GreenGrowth CPAs. "We have 270 days to get our facility up and running, and can't wait to show you what we have in store for the Ohio market!" said Davis.

GreenGrowth CPAs has been committed to helping cannabis companies identify and apply tax and business strategies to increase cash flow while ensuring they fully comply with all rules and regulations. They take pride in accomplishing this goal every day by providing clients with a suite of accounting, tax, and financial solutions built on sound accounting principles and optimized for the unique risks and opportunities in the cannabis industry. Their mission to provide education and valuable resources to consumers will definitely carry over in this new space.

