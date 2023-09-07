GreenHill and eVestech Partnership Empowers RIAs to Deliver an Enhanced Client Experience

News provided by

GreenHill Investment Reporting

07 Sep, 2023, 10:18 ET

GreenHill's advanced performance reporting now available via the eVestech SaaS platform

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenHill Investment Reporting, a leading independent provider of investment performance reporting services, today announced that its advanced performance reporting functionality is now integrated with eCIO, Inc.'s eVestech SaaS platform for registered investment advisors (RIAs). This enables advisors to deliver an enhanced client experience featuring personalized reporting.

eVestech provides a centralized virtual communication hub for investment advisors. The platform drives remote and virtual client services including virtual meetings, client onboarding, performance reporting, information exchange, and secure document and record storage.

GreenHill has been helping financial professionals deliver enhanced client experiences for over 20 years. The sophisticated portfolio performance reporting functionality available within eVestech improves client satisfaction by allowing advisors to build customized reports on the fly that address client requests. Advisors can also enhance performance reports with personalized videos.

"GreenHill has a proven track record in performance measurement and has been a trusted provider of performance reporting for decades. They have an excellent reputation in the bank and trust market," said Rob Roquitte, CEO, eCIO. "With their strong data integrity and experienced U.S.-based client support team that offers white glove service, we are excited to partner with GreenHill. This collaboration enables eVestech to continue delivering an exceptional client experience supported by GreenHill's trusted data and reporting capabilities."

"Our partnership with eCIO represents an exciting joint strategic opportunity to bring enhanced and personalized investment analysis to an outstanding SaaS platform that is well-positioned to meet the rapidly evolving client experience needs of investment advisors," said Bill McFadden, president, GreenHill. "eCIO's eVestech solution is best-of-breed and a critical hub for advisors to leverage in enhancing their client support. Our collective vision for this partnership means adding a personalized layer of data to a platform that specializes in personalized investment advisory—a win/win for all involved."

About GreenHill Investment Reporting

Since 1991, GreenHill has delivered personalized investment analysis, reporting and monitoring services designed to keep pace with the changing needs of the financial services industry. An independent provider, GreenHill services bank and independent trust companies, RIAs, not-for-profits, family offices, law firms and endowments. To learn more, visit GHill.com.

About eVestech

Built by eCIO's team, with decades of collective experience in investment management and financial technology, eVestech is a SaaS platform that empowers investment advisors to achieve sustainable growth and enhanced profitability through scalable client service. eVestech hosts dynamic and personalized virtual communication hubs that connect advisors with clients and it seamlessly integrates an advisor's tech stack, including custody, reporting, financial planning, CRM, and risk management tools, enabling efficient and effective client communication. Offering high-touch, personalized service on a scalable basis, eVestech represents the future of client service for financial advisors. Today, the eVestech platform facilitates collaboration between thousands of investors and advisors, driving enhanced engagement and communication.

Contact:
Jack Curran, EVP, Sales
(301) 444-1908
jack.curran@ghill.com

SOURCE GreenHill Investment Reporting

Also from this source

GreenHill Investment Reporting Launches Performance Reporting Solution for Investment Advisors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.