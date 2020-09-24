GreenHill Announces Acquisition by Leaders in the Investment Management Industry

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenHill, a leading investment reporting provider in wealth management, has announced new leadership as the organization looks to expand its strategic solutions across wealth management clients.

The new leadership team is composed of Bill McFadden, Jack Curran and Harry Cubit, who have all worked in the trust and investment management arena for over two decades. GreenHill founders Jim and Lisa Warren will continue to serve as owners. This change comes as GreenHill looks to add market share and enhance product offerings.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new leadership team. Their experience in the wealth management industry will be invaluable to help us enhance our service and product offerings." – Lisa Warren

"With a well-established and successful track record, we are extremely excited to continue the GreenHill success story. We look forward to bringing our experience in the industry to an accomplished company with loyal clients and outstanding employees." – Jack Curran

ABOUT GREENHILL'S NEW LEADERSHIP

Bill McFadden has been named President of the firm. Bill founded Financial Technology Integrators (FTI) providing specialized financial solutions (Investor'sView) to the wealth management industry.

Jack Curran has been named as EVP Sales of the firm. Jack founded FinTech Securities providing fully-registered broker dealer services in the bank/trust market space, working with hundreds of clients, consultants and industry partners. After the sale of FinTech to Innovest Systems, Jack worked with Innovest and later with Capital Institutional Services to continue these valued relationships.

Harry Cubit has been named as EVP Customer Experience. Harry has held various leadership positions at Envestnet, SEI, Vanguard and UBS creating and building strategic solutions within wealth management spanning bank trust, advisory and institutional clientele globally, forging partnerships to integrate client services, operational and technology platforms.

ABOUT GREENHILL

GreenHill strives to help wealth management companies focus on what they do best by becoming their investment and performance reporting partner. GreenHill collaborates with each client to develop efficient, tailored, and cost-effective solutions that strengthen client communication.

We leverage our extensive investment consulting experience to deliver personalized investment analysis, reporting and monitoring services designed to keep pace with the changing needs of the industry. We service a breadth of clientele with close to 100 institutional clients including banks, law firms, and non-profit organizations. Learn more at www.ghill.com.

