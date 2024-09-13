GreenHill Delivers Enhanced Investment Reporting for Not-for-Profit Organizations

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenHill's best-in-class investment performance reporting services – used by family offices, wealth managers, and RIAs – provide the robust, comprehensive performance reporting not-for-profit organizations (NFPOs) now require.

NFPOs manage large pools of money with trading and investment strategies that must adhere to regulatory guidelines as well as internal standards set by management. As regulatory rules become more complex, NFPOs can no longer depend on manual tools like spreadsheets to provide the analysis and reporting they need, making services like GreenHill's Investment Reporting essential.

GreenHill's Investment Reporting for Not-for-Profit Organizations' customizable reports enable NFPOs to analyze complex investment portfolios across custom time periods, asset classes, and benchmarks. NFPOs can monitor performance in real time, tracking performance against investment mandates to ensure the portfolio's asset allocation and security selection are delivering the returns outlined in the investment policy statement while maintaining regulatory compliance.

"Clear, accurate, and timely investment information is important to NFPOs," said Bill McFadden, President of GreenHill. "GreenHill provides investment analysis, reporting, and monitoring services to ensure complete transparency to firms through real-time, customized reports analyzing portfolio performance, cash flow, fees and regulatory compliance."

Investment performance information can be integrated with firm and end client reports that highlight key metrics complementing the NFPO's existing reporting programs via API/data feeds. Alternatively, NFPOs can provide their data to GreenHill and generate reports via GreenHill's client portal.

GreenHill's reports empower not-for-profit organizations to optimize financial performance while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Variance Reporting allows NFPOs to quickly visualize performance outliers and adhere to strict investment policies and standards

End Client Reports allow NFPOs to create customized, branded performance reports, including graphics and charts

Reporting on desired asset classes, including pooled funds, allows NFPOs to analyze and provide detailed investment information for their individual clients

Donor Advised Reporting graphically shows allotments to various donor advised funds and activity, providing compliance ready statements

Cash Flow Reporting summarizes cash flow activity detailing fees to provide a complete view across accounts

About GreenHill Investment Reporting

Since 1991, GreenHill has delivered personalized investment analysis, reporting and monitoring services designed to keep pace with the changing needs of the financial services industry. An independent provider, GreenHill services bank and independent trust companies, RIAs, not-for-profits, family offices, law firms and endowments. To learn more, visit ghill.com.

