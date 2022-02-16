GreenHill Investment Reporting Announces Ongoing Partnership with Hill Communications Public Relations Firm at Syracuse University

Hill Communications facilitates new and innovative ideas for GreenHill that align with the firm's vision and strategic objectives. In the past year, the students have conducted thorough market research to identify new business opportunities, developed enhanced branding materials and created a new social media and public relations approach. Syracuse and Hill Communications alumna Melissa Cubit has been an integral part of creating the partnership, serving as a liaison between the firms while delegating projects and providing mentorship.

Bill McFadden, President of GreenHill, states, "The opportunity to expand learning and education while in college, beyond the boundaries of a classroom, is evidenced with the Hill Communications students. They take full advantage of the opportunity to showcase their skills and creativity with passion."

Nacy Woods, Firm Director of Hill Communications, states, "Watching the relationship between GreenHill and Hill Communications evolve has provided excitement for the direction that our firm is heading. GreenHill embodies all the qualities of a great client: responsive, creative and engaging, and I am grateful for the learning experience their team offers our students."

This year, GreenHill and Hill Communications expanded their partnership with focus on generating additional multimedia content in new markets as well as on GreenHill's capabilities and features of its well-respected platform.

About GreenHill Investment Reporting

GreenHill started in 1991 by bringing investment performance reporting to the wealth management market. Over the last 30 years, GreenHill leveraged their extensive investment consulting experience to deliver personalized investment analysis, reporting, and monitoring services designed to keep pace with the changing needs of the industry.

About Hill Communications

Hill Communications is the premier student-run public relations firm in the country, and it has been at the forefront of providing individualized communications services to its clients for two decades. The firm is one of only 21 student-run firms that are nationally affiliated with the Public Relations Student Society of America, and it has won numerous awards for its work.

