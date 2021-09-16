GreenHill Investment Reporting Celebrates its 30th Anniversary

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenHill is celebrating its 30th anniversary as a leading investment reporting provider in the wealth management industry. Since its founding in 1991, GreenHill is proud of its long-standing history of building customized investment reporting services and creating a differentiated experience for both its clients and employees.

Across three decades, GreenHill has strived to help wealth management companies focus on what they do best by becoming their investment and performance reporting partner, and collaborating with each client to develop efficient, tailored cost-effective solutions. Today, the company services over 80 institutional clients ranging from bank and independent trust companies, RIA, not-for-profit, family offices, law firms and endowments.

GreenHill believes that simplicity makes everything better for everyone. The company is continually in a quest to make the investment performance reporting process an easier one for clients, leveraging its breadth of capabilities and expertise. GreenHill assists clients in meeting the demands of a changing compliance and technical landscape, providing a comprehensive range of analytical tools that address clients' needs.

"Over the past 30 years, we have built a company that's about more than performance reporting," said Bill McFadden, President. "We continually walk alongside our clients, grow with our clients and foster their success with their customers. And equally as important, we believe that the strength of our company lies in the strength of our people."

As an independent provider, GreenHill continues to stand out with customized and flexible solutions for our clients, with a keen focus on simplifying the complex. Looking toward the future, GreenHill will continue investing in its platform, expanding capabilities to help clients thrive and grow while tailoring solutions to ensure client success.

ABOUT GREENHILL

GreenHill started in 1991 by bringing investment performance reporting to the wealth management industry. Over the last 30 years, GreenHill leveraged its extensive investment consulting experience to deliver personalized investment analysis, reporting and monitoring services designed to keep pace with the changing needs of the industry. As an independent provider, GreenHill services a breadth of clients across channels – bank and independent trust companies, RIA, not-for-profit, family offices, law firms and endowments. Learn more at www.ghill.com.

