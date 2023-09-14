GreenHill Investment Reporting Launches Performance Reporting Solution for Investment Advisors

News provided by

GreenHill Investment Reporting

14 Sep, 2023, 10:18 ET

Highly customizable reporting capabilities enable advisors to deliver an exceptional investor experience and improved outcomes

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenHill Investment Reporting, a leading independent provider of investment performance reporting services, today announced an enhanced solution for registered investment advisors (RIAs). The solution enables RIAs to deliver an improved, personalized client experience by providing access to sophisticated, customizable reporting and analysis that empowers RIAs to tell their clients' investment stories with confidence.

The enhanced offering leverages GreenHill's browser-based ReportQuest investment performance reporting solution, which has provided leading wealth managers with reporting excellence for over 30 years. It provides the comprehensive reporting and analysis RIAs require to deliver an exceptional client experience backed by GreenHill's highly personalized service and support. Highlights include:

  • Centralized performance tracking: RIAs can make more informed investment decisions with the ability to view a client's portfolio performance across all asset classes from one single dashboard.
  • Highly customizable reports: RIAs can quickly address client questions and requests by building customized reports on the fly that drill down to a highly granular level of detail.
  • Seamless integration: RIAs can better understand their clients' entire financial picture by integrating GreenHill's platform with leading custodial platforms for consolidated reporting.
  • Dedicated support: Every GreenHill client is provided with a dedicated, U.S.-based account manager with extensive industry experience.

"Retaining and attracting investors in the highly competitive financial services industry requires providing today's increasingly savvy investors with a differentiated experience that builds client trust," said Jack Curran, EVP, sales, GreenHill. "Our investment performance reporting solution empowers RIAs to do just that by providing sophisticated reporting and analysis that enable them to provide expert insights and guidance that maximize portfolio performance outcomes. We're excited to help advisors benefit from the same powerful reporting platform successful wealth managers have been leveraging for over two decades."

About GreenHill Investment Reporting

GreenHill started in 1991 by bringing investment performance reporting to the wealth management industry as an independent provider, serving a breadth of clients across many channels. Over the last 30 years, GreenHill has leveraged its extensive investment consulting experience to deliver personalized investment analysis and reporting services designed to keep pace with the changing needs of the industry. To learn more, visit ghill.com or contact Mr. Curran at [email protected].

Contact:
Jack Curran, EVP, Sales 
(301) 444-1908
jack.curran@ghill.com

SOURCE GreenHill Investment Reporting

