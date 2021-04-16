Greenhill Towers & 511 EJC Remain Unrivaled Among Dallas BOMA Contenders

ADDISON, Texas, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhill Towers and 511 E John Carpenter (EJC) have once again come out on top. Each property has won the 2020-2021 TOBY Award for their respective categories. This marks the third year in a row that Greenhill Towers has been recognized by the Building Owners & Managers Association (BOMA) and the first year for 511 EJC. Also included among these achievements, Candace Brownell of 511 EJC won the Lone Star Assistant Property Manager of the Year Award.

The highest achievement for any commercial real estate building, whether it be an office park or medical building, in the United States is The Outstanding Building of the Year Award. Each year, BOMA Greater Dallas recognizes four properties that shine for their community impact, tenant relations, environmental and energy conservation efforts, and emergency preparedness. It is the most prestigious award of its kind.

BOMA Greater Dallas awarded Greenhill Towers its third TOBY Award for the Suburban Office Park (Mid-Rise) category. Likewise, 511 EJC won the 100,000 – 249,999 Square Feet category for the first time. To maintain award-winning practices throughout a substantially difficult year exemplifies the commitment to excellence these properties have proven to their customers.

Customers at either property benefit from on-site amenities and customer service that goes above and beyond industry standards. Greenhill Towers and 511 EJC partner with Alveole for local bee preservation. Additionally, services like car detailing, Tide cleaning, complimentary shoe shining, and more are available for tenants' complete convenience.

A notable feat that garnered a Platinum Certification from Haven Diagnostics is the Codina Partners Healthy Building Initiative. COVID-19 preventative technology, such as MERV 13 filters and Nano-septic self-cleaning surfaces, were implemented to address and protect customers from the risk of in-office transmission. The Healthy Building Initiative includes five layers of defense in addition to mask requirements, heightened cleaning around the buildings, hand sanitizer stations, and social distancing signage. The rigorous health and safety plan effectively reduces the risk of transmission by 83% at Greenhill Towers and by 72% at 511 EJC, based on each property's layout and location. According to Dr. Michael Gao at Haven Diagnostics, the Healthy Building Initiative puts Greenhill Towers and 511 EJC in the top 5% for the percent reduction of indirect COVID-19 exposure.

BOMA Greater Dallas accredited the Codina Partners Greenhill and Crescent Property management teams for making it possible for tenants to return safely to work. Navigating the effects of a pandemic while maintaining extraordinary customer service means 2021 will likely be another successful year for the commercial buildings.

Greenhill Towers and its sister building, 511 EJC, provide Class A office spaces. Greenhill is located in Addison, a vibrant city immediately north of Dallas. Greenhill Towers is located less than 1.5 miles from the Dallas North Tollway and is proximal to some of Dallas' premier developments, including the Galleria Dallas, Village on the Parkway, Vitruvian Park, and Addison Circle. 511 EJC is located in Las Colinas, an affluent area within Irving, a significant suburb just minutes west of Dallas' familiar downtown area. 511 EJC rests on nearly 2 acres encompassing an ample below-grade garage, the European-style Mandalay Canal, and views of the newly built Levy Event Plaza and Lake Carolyn. Both locations offer convenient access to and from both DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field. Learn more about our premium amenities and leasing availability at https://www.greenhilltowers.com/.

