Greenhouse Completes Acquisition of Ezra AI Labs, Bringing Conversational AI to the Hiring Process

Ezra founder Ophir Samson joins Greenhouse as Head of Voice AI

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Ezra AI Labs, the voice AI interviewer that delivers structured, on-demand conversations that feel natural rather than robotic. The deal was first announced on May 5, 2026.

The acquisition extends Greenhouse's structured hiring approach to the very first stage of the funnel, where volume is highest and strong candidates are most likely to be overlooked. With Ezra now part of Greenhouse, more applicants will get a conversation, and recruiters will get a richer signal than a resume alone can provide.

Ezra is built around the same principle that has defined Greenhouse for over a decade: every candidate is evaluated against the same criteria. Before any candidate interview, Ezra works with the recruiter and hiring team to define the questions and rubric for each role. Every candidate is then asked the same role-specific questions and scored against the same rubric, with a full transcript and an explainable evaluation for the recruiter.

Ezra remains available as a standalone product for both Greenhouse customers and companies using other platforms. As part of the transaction, Ezra founder Ophir Samson has joined Greenhouse as Head of Voice AI, where he will lead the integration of voice-led interviewing across the Greenhouse platform.

"Closing this deal marks the start of a different kind of AI in hiring, one that gives candidates a real shot and gives recruiters a real signal," said Daniel Chait, CEO and Co-founder of Greenhouse. "Ophir and the Ezra team have built something the rest of the category has been promising and failing to deliver. Having him lead voice AI at Greenhouse means we can move faster on what comes next."

"Joining Greenhouse as Head of Voice AI means Ezra can reach the scale this problem demands," said Ophir Samson, Head of Voice AI at Greenhouse and founder of Ezra AI Labs. "Hiring has needed a conversation at the front of the funnel for a long time. We can now bring that to every company that wants it, whether they run on Greenhouse or not."

Ezra is being brought under Greenhouse's existing AI principles, with monthly independent bias audits published publicly on the Greenhouse AI Assurance Dashboard with Warden AI. Ezra is available in the United States today, with additional regions planned.

Over the coming months, the team will further integrate Ezra with Greenhouse's interviewing, talent matching, and candidate experience capabilities.

About Greenhouse:

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform on a mission to make hiring work for everyone.

Greenhouse helps more than 7,500 companies, including HubSpot, Anthropic, Gong, Coinbase, and the NFL, to get measurably better at hiring, for every role, every team, and every candidate. Our industry-leading, AI-powered software supports every stage of the hiring process, from sourcing to interviewing to onboarding. Greenhouse's structured hiring approach enables internal alignment and confident, data-backed decisions, giving companies everything they need to hire top talent quickly, consistently, and fairly.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards, including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and TIME Best Inventions, and is consistently ranked the #1 ATS on G2 across Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and EMEA categories.

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About Ezra AI Labs:

Ezra is a voice AI interviewing platform that helps recruiting teams identify qualified candidates through structured voice conversations. The platform integrates with existing ATS systems to automate initial screening while allowing candidates to stand out through conversation rather than resume optimization. Founded in 2024, Ezra raised seed funding from PennyJar Capital, LMNT, and a16z Speedrun, who backed the company's vision for AI-powered interviewing at the earliest stage. Learn more at www.ezrarecruiting.com

SOURCE Greenhouse Software, Inc.