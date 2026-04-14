GreenHouse Digital + PR trade content for Oatey Co. wins PRSA Cleveland Rocks Awards

A case study and bylined feature article developed by GreenHouse Digital + PR in partnership with Oatey Co. earned Bronze awards in the Case Study and Feature Tactic categories at the 23rd Annual PRSA Greater Cleveland "Cleveland Rocks" Awards.

ORLAND PARK, Ill., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a client-partner of GreenHouse Digital + PR, a full-service marketing and public relations agency specializing in the building, design, and construction industry, earned Bronze awards in the Case Study and Feature Tactic categories at the 23rd Annual Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Greater Cleveland "Cleveland Rocks" Awards, held November 18, 2025.

One Bronze award recognized the case study, "From Old to Gold: Oatey Linear Drains in the Spotlight in New Orleans Saints' New Locker Room Showers," developed by GreenHouse in partnership with Oatey. When the National Football League's New Orleans Saints began planning an NFL-caliber locker room renovation at the Caesars Superdome, the project team selected Oatey QuickDrain ProLine linear drains to modernize and upgrade the shower facilities.

To spotlight this high-profile commercial application, GreenHouse developed a detailed case study for Oatey's website and secured top-tier coverage across four leading trade publications, underscoring the Oatey QuickDrain ProLine linear drain's performance and design flexibility in demanding, real-world environments.

A second Bronze award honored the bylined feature article, "The Plumber's Guide to Backwater Valves: Defending Against Sewage Backup," by Sean Comerford, Manager, Inside Sales & Technical Support at Oatey. Developed by GreenHouse and placed in Plumbing & Mechanical magazine, the story educates plumbing contractors on best practices for preventing sewage backup in residential and commercial settings—an increasingly urgent issue amid aging infrastructure and extreme weather. The piece elevated Oatey's industry authority by showcasing Comerford's expertise, landing as a May issue cover feature and later being named one of the publication's Top 10 Most-Read Articles of 2024.

"These awards reflect the power of pairing Oatey's trusted technical leadership and expertise with GreenHouse's storytelling expertise and valuable trade media relationships," says Madelyn Young, Director of Content and Public Relations Strategy at GreenHouse.

"From major league sports facilities to everyday plumbing protection, we're proud to help translate product innovation into compelling content that resonates with contractors, engineers, specifiers, and distributors."

Together, the award-winning feature and case study are part of Oatey's broader media relations and thought leadership program—built to strengthen brand visibility, expand earned placements, and position Oatey experts as go-to voices across the plumbing industry.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

GreenHouse Digital + PR, based in south suburban Chicago, is a full-service marketing communications agency that exclusively focuses on building product brands and trade organizations. We have an in-depth understanding of the unique needs of the design and construction industry, including product manufacturers, design, building, and construction firms, associated trade organizations, and industry-specific software. With over 20 years of experience in PR, digital marketing and demand generation, GreenHouse blends its expertise in earned and paid media, content creation, inbound marketing, and lead nurturing to support our clients and help them reach their business and marketing goals.

For more information, visit greenhousedigitalpr.com, call 708.428.6385, or follow GreenHouse Digital + PR on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

AGENCY CONTACT

John O'Reilly

T 847 987 4479

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SOURCE Greenhouse Digital + PR