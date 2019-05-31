Greenhouse Fabrics Announces Launch of New Luxury Brand, Anna Elisabeth, Curated for Interior Designers

HIGH POINT, N.C., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse Fabrics, a leading provider of fabric to the furniture trade, today introduced Anna Elisabeth, a bold, spirited, on-trend line of multipurpose fabrics. A diverse team of women, each with a unique design background, developed this line with the designer in mind.

"The Anna Elisabeth brand honors its namesake, my great-great grandmother, who had immense potential as a businesswoman, but didn't have the opportunity to lead a company at that time," said CEO and fourth-generation owner, Brooke Cornetet. "As the mother of our founder, Arnold Bjork, Anna Elisabeth influenced future generations with her cleverness and determination. She led our family to the world of beautiful fabrics and her legacy stands strong today."

Anna Elisabeth fabrics are now available to the Interior Design trade and samples will be released to clients in April. You can see the initial line at annaelisabeth.com or by setting up a new account or speaking with your current fabric specialist at Greenhouse Fabrics at 866.755.5000. Anna Elisabeth has an experienced design team that assists clients with fabric selection, research, and insight.

Arnold Bjork began working in the fabric industry in 1919 and the family has continually grown the business, adding Greenhouse Fabrics to the fold in 1975. Greenhouse Fabrics specializes in upholstery fabrics in textures and patterns perfect for everyday living and decorating. Adding the Anna Elisabeth line takes their brand one step further, adding trendy, elegant, high-end fabrics to their collection. Media Contact: Victoria Brooks, VP of Marketing, 336.870.5001.

