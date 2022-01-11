Greenhouse Film Market size worth $ 12.73 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.37% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Greenhouse Film Market" By Resin Type (Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)), By Thickness (80-150 microns, 150-200 microns), By Application (Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Greenhouse Film Market size was valued at USD 5.96 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.73 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.37 % from 2021 to 2028.

Global Greenhouse Film Market Overview

The growth driver of the Global Greenhouse Film Market is the increasing population that leads to rising food demand, which further exerts pressure on agriculture productivity. The rise in demand for agricultural productivity can be achieved by adopting technologies like the greenhouse. Greenhouse films enhance the quality of crops and, agricultural productivity by decreasing soil erosion, increasing the temperature of the soil, restraining the growth of weeds, and providing nutrients.

Thus, the rising demand for agricultural productivity plays an important role in the growth of greenhouse film. New technological advances also serve as a driver for the growth of the global Greenhouse Film Market such as UV stabilizing pressure protect greenhouse growing plants. Greenhouse agriculture is also efficient in water conservation and provides benefits to conventional agriculture. This further leads to the growth of the Global Greenhouse Film Market. Moreover, the greenhouse is also used to grow horticulture crops during seasons when weather conditions are opposing the growth of plants.

However, the expensive cost of installing the greenhouse film is restricting their use in some of the countries; for instance, the most common greenhouse glass needs high cost and long-lasting structure. The high cost of greenhouse film decreases their affordability. As a result, high investment in the global Greenhouse Film Market acts as a restraint factor.

Key Developments

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd, a producer of PE sheets and nets for a variety of agricultural applications, announced the USD 7.8 million acquisition of Flextech, a plastic films manufacturer for agriculture, wind energy, automotive, manufacturing facilities, shipbuilding, and packaging.

acquisition of Flextech, a plastic films manufacturer for agriculture, wind energy, automotive, manufacturing facilities, shipbuilding, and packaging. Plastika Kritis released new EVO AC films in July 2019 . For the longest-lasting anti-dripping effect, these EVO AC films have 8 layers and are based on nanomaterials. These films are projected to operate better than other films with chemicals that migrate to their surface and degrade with time, typically within 1-2 years.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Plastika Kritis S.A, FVG Folien-Vertriebs GmbH, Gineger Plastic Products Ltd., Essen Multipack Ltd., Polifilm Extrusion GmbH, Grupo Armando Alvarez, Eiffel S.p.A, Agriplast Srl, RKW SE, and Berry Global Group.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Greenhouse Film Market On the basis of Resin Type, Thickness, Application, and Geography.

Greenhouse Film Market, By Resin Type

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)



Ethylene-vinyl acetate



Linear Low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)



Others (ethylene butyl acrylate and polyvinyl chloride)

Greenhouse Film Market, By Thickness

80-150 microns



150-200 microns



Greater than 200 microns

Greenhouse Film Market, By Application

Fruits



Vegetables



Flowers



Ornamental plants

Greenhouse Film Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

