Greenhouse Horticulture Market- 62% of Growth to Originate from Europe|Plastic Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

The greenhouse horticulture market is categorized by Technavio as a part of the global building products market. The greenhouse horticulture market research report provides valuable insights on the post-pandemic impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market: Key Drivers

The improvement in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses is driving the greenhouse horticulture market. CO2 is essential for plants to produce glucose during photosynthesis. The amount of CO2 available in the air is only 0.04% by volume. Greenhouses require additional CO2 for the plants to increase the yield along with proper ventilation. CO2 can be extracted from the air using different techniques. A recent technique called direct air capture captures CO2 directly from the atmosphere. The companies are developing advanced technology for the extraction of CO2. For instance, Climeworks has recently launched the world's first commercial plant for CO2 capture from the atmosphere. The plant aims to capture about 900 tons of CO2 per annum and distribute it to greenhouses for better vegetable cultivation. As CO2 becomes cheaper, farmers can pump it into their greenhouses to improve the yield, thus enhancing their margins.

View market report outlook to know more about factors driving the market

Greenhouse Horticulture Market: Key Challenges

The high costs of greenhouses is expected to be a major hindrance to the greenhouse horticulture market during the forecast period. Building high-quality greenhouses for best yields requires high capital and operating expenses. Maintaining the characteristics of a greenhouse for desired plant growth requires a recurring expenditure on items such as plastic/glass roofing as well as climate control equipment such as fans, vents, heaters, and lighting systems. These will be treated as capital expenditure, which is a one-time expense. For instance, the average annual income of a farmer from a farm in the US was more than $23,700 and from other sources was about four times the farm income in 2018 according to the Farm Household Income and Characteristics research by the Economic Research Service of the USDA. On the other hand, the average cost of erecting a greenhouse varies from $5,000 to $25,000 for a low-end basic greenhouse or a high-end technology-equipped greenhouse. Although these can vary between regions, this shows that the annual farm income is comparable to constructing a greenhouse requiring substantial capital from a farmer.

Product Insights and News

The greenhouse horticulture market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Certhon, a leading vendor, designs and builds greenhouses, technical systems, and growth chambers for the international greenhouse horticulture sector.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

Certhon

Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV

Netafim Ltd.

Priva Holding BV

Richel Group SAS

Ridder Drive Systems BV

Rough Brothers Inc

Top Greenhouses Ltd.

Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 9.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.35 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 56% Key consumer countries US, The Netherlands, China, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Certhon, Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, Netafim Ltd., Priva Holding BV, Richel Group SAS, Ridder Drive Systems BV, Rough Brothers Inc, Top Greenhouses Ltd., and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download report sample to unlock scope and parent market analysis insights

Europe's Contribution to Greenhouse Horticulture Market

The increase in the number of greenhouse facilities, farm management, and the presence of many vendors is expected to propel the greenhouse horticulture market growth in Europe over the forecast period. The region is expected to contribute 62% of market growth as countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain are the key markets for greenhouse horticulture. Market growth in Europe is expected to be higher than the growth of the market in other regions.

Retrieve report sample and know more about the market contribution in Europe

Market Segmentation

The greenhouse horticulture market is divided by products into the plastic segment and glass segment. The plastic segment is expected to be the major contributor to the market during the forecast period. Plastic greenhouses are generally made from polycarbonate, polyethylene, acrylic, or fiberglass. Polycarbonates and acrylics are plastic materials that have high impact strength and protect crops from snow as well as hail. The downside of these materials is high combustibility resulting in higher insurance costs. Polyethylene transmits lesser light than glass and is resistant to the impact of hail. Such factors are expected to lead to the growth of the greenhouse horticulture market through this segment.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Detailed information on factors that will drive greenhouse horticulture market growth during the next five years

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of greenhouse horticulture market vendors

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Precise estimation of the greenhouse horticulture market size and its contribution to the parent market

The growth of the greenhouse horticulture industry across Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America

Related Reports:

Single-Ply Membranes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Download sample

Roofing Chemicals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Download sample

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Asphalt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Asphalt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Asphalt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Asphalt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Asphalt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Acrylic resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Acrylic resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Acrylic resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Acrylic resin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Acrylic resin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Epoxy resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Epoxy resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Epoxy resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Epoxy resin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Epoxy resin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Elastomer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Elastomer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Elastomer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Elastomer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Elastomer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 101: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 102: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 104: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

10.4 3M Corp.

Corp. Exhibit 106: 3M Corp. - Overview

Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 107: 3M Corp. - Business segments

Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 108: 3M Corp. - Key news

Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 109: 3M Corp. - Key offerings

Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 110: 3M Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Atlas Roofing Corp.

Exhibit 111: Atlas Roofing Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Atlas Roofing Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Atlas Roofing Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 114: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 115: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 116: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 117: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.7 CICO Group

Exhibit 119: CICO Group - Overview



Exhibit 120: CICO Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: CICO Group - Key offerings

10.8 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Exhibit 122: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview



Exhibit 123: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key news



Exhibit 125: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus

10.9 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 127: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 GAF Materials LLC

Exhibit 131: GAF Materials LLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: GAF Materials LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: GAF Materials LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Henry Co.

Exhibit 134: Henry Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Henry Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Henry Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Sika AG

Exhibit 137: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 138: Sika AG - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 140: Sika AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Sika AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library and its client base consist of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio