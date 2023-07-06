Greenhouse Horticulture Market size to grow by USD 11,021.23 million from 2022 to 2027|Improvement in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global greenhouse horticulture market size is estimated to grow by USD 11,021.23 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of almost 7.69%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. Europe is estimated to account for 56% of the market growth. In Europe, greenhouses are designed in such a way that it allows higher passage of light due to their location at a higher latitude when compared to other regions. As daytimes are shorter during winter at higher altitudes, the greenhouse is specifically designed to allow maximum sunlight during the day. One of the main countries in Europe which produce greenhouse products and export greenhouse components and technologies is the Netherlands. Different free trade agreements in the Eurozone with many countries, such as Iceland and Norway, have increased the export of greenhouse products and technologies. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Greenhouse Horticulture Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market is segmented by product (plastic and glass), crop type (fruits and vegetables, nursery crops, flowers and ornamentals, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The plastic segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Plastic greenhouses are generally manufactured from polycarbonate, acrylic, polyethylene, or fiberglass. One of the main plastic materials which have high impact strength are Polycarbonates and acrylic which protect the crops from snow as well as hail without breaking. There is an increasing adoption of f plastic greenhouses in developing countries due to lower initial investment costs when compared with glass greenhouses. Hence, such cost advantages will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The improvement in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses drives the market growth. In order to produce glucose during the process of photosynthesis, plants require CO2. But the amount of CO2 available in the atmosphere is only 0.04% by volume. Thus the innovation of a new technique known as direct air capture helps to capture CO2 directly from the atmosphere. Several companies are also innovating advanced technology to extract CO2. For instance, Climeworks has recently introduced the world's first commercial plant for CO2 capture from the atmosphere. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The improvement in materials for retaining heat in greenhouses is an emerging trend shaping the market. In passive thermal management for a greenhouse, the walls can be manufactured from materials that can absorb heat during hotter temperatures and release heat during colder temperatures. Thus PCMs are those kinds of material that facilitate the passive thermal management of greenhouses. There is an increasing demand for PCM due to its several applications in building and construction, cold chains, refrigeration, and textile industries besides greenhouses. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high costs associated with greenhouses are one of the major challenges impeding market growth. Some of the key initial costs associated with greenhouses include high capital and operating expenses for building high-quality greenhouses for the best yields as well as maintaining the characteristics of a greenhouse for desired plant growth. Some of the main maintenance costs for a greenhouse are the costs of cleaning and repairing faulty equipment, heaters, ventilation and irrigation systems, screens, fans, and glasshouse. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Greenhouse Horticulture Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Greenhouse Horticulture Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Greenhouse Horticulture Market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Greenhouse Horticulture Market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Greenhouse Horticulture Market vendors

Related Reports:

The commercial greenhouse market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,570.41 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (plastic greenhouse and glass greenhouse), product (fruits and vegetables, flowers and ornamentals, and nursery crops), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Improvements in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses is the key driver for the growth of the global commercial greenhouse market.

The indoor farming technologies market size is expected to increase by USD 6.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.93%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers indoor farming technologies market segmentation by application (greenhouse farming and vertical farming) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global indoor farming technologies market growth is the need to improve the yield of crops and reduce crop wastage.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,021.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.58 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asian Perlite Industries Sdn Bhd, Batenburg Techniek NV, Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-tech Corp., Beijing Orient View Technology Co. Ltd., Ceres Greenhouse Solutions, Certhon Build B.V., CMF Groupe, Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, Euro progress Srl, Industries Harnois Inc., Novavert GmbH and Co. KG., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Priva Holding BV, Richel Group SAS, Ridder Drive Systems BV, Rough Brothers Inc., Tapex Group Pty Ltd., Top Greenhouses Ltd., Trinog xs Xiamen Greenhouse Tech Co. Ltd., and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio