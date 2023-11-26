Greenhouse Horticulture Market size to increase by USD 11.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, Improvement in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The greenhouse horticulture market size is expected to grow by USD 11.02 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (plastic and glass) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The improvement in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses drives market growth. Several companies are coming up with advanced technology to extract CO2. For example, Climeworks has recently launched the world's first commercial plant for CO2 capture from the atmosphere. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the greenhouse horticulture market: Asian Perlite Industries Sdn Bhd, Batenburg Techniek NV, Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-tech Corp., Beijing Orient View Technology Co. Ltd., Ceres Greenhouse Solutions, Certhon Build B.V., CMF Groupe, Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, Europrogress Srl, Industries Harnois Inc., Novavert GmbH and Co. KG., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Priva Holding BV, Richel Group SAS, Ridder Drive Systems BV, Rough Brothers Inc., Tapex Group Pty Ltd., Top Greenhouses Ltd., Trinog xs Xiamen Greenhouse Tech Co. Ltd., and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV

Greenhouse Horticulture Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.58% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Improvement in materials for retaining heat in greenhouses is a primary trend in the market.

PCMs can be referred to as materials helping in the passive thermal management of greenhouses.

There is a growing application for PCM across several industries such as building and construction, cold chains, refrigeration, and textile industries besides greenhouses.

Hence, such latest advances in these materials can help reduce the high operating costs associated with electrical heating systems in greenhouses.

Therefore, it is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

High costs associated with greenhouses are one of the significant challenges impeding market growth.

The average cost associated with erecting a greenhouse can vary from USD 5,000 to USD 25,000 for a low-end basic greenhouse or a high-end technology-equipped greenhouse.

to for a low-end basic greenhouse or a high-end technology-equipped greenhouse. Furthermore, the maintenance costs for a greenhouse comprise the costs of cleaning and repairing faulty equipment, heaters, ventilation and irrigation systems, screens, fans, and glasshouses.

Hence, such factors hinder the market growth.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Key Segments:

The market share growth of the plastic segment is significant during the forecast period. Plastic greenhouses are generally manufactured from polycarbonate, acrylic, polyethylene, or fiberglass. In addition, polycarbonate and acrylics are plastic materials that have high impact strength and protect crops from snow as well as hail without breaking. Hence, the use of plastic greenhouses will fuel the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

