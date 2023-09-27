GREENHOUSE OF WALLED LAKE ALL CANNABIS WEDDING FIRST OF ITS KIND IN THE UNITED STATES

LOVE BIRDS WIN $40,000 FULLY PAID CEREMONY AND CANNABIS CATERED RECEPTION, TO TAKE PLACE ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5TH AT 4PM

WALLED LAKE, Mich., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Geralds and Nile Hunt of Waterford, Michigan are the winners of the first ever Cannabis Wedding Giveaway courtesy of Greenhouse of Walled Lake. More than 15,000 couples vied to win this unique opportunity and now the young couple, who met while Hunt was in the United States Navy, will join together at Greenhouse of Walled Lake on Thursday, October 5th at 4pm to say, "I Do." The couple is inviting more than 50 close friends and family members, and the ceremony will be performed just outside Greenhouse. Hunt sustained a severe life- long injury from an IED while serving in Afghanistan. Hunt continues to use Cannabis to ease the pain of his injury.

Greenhouse of Walled Lake Owner Jerry Millen with Wedding Winners Danielle Geralds and Nile Hunt.
Greenhouse of Walled Lake Owner Jerry Millen with Wedding Winners Danielle Geralds and Nile Hunt.

The wedding, which is being fully paid for and produced by Greenhouse of Walled Lake, Choice Labs of Jackson, and Treehouse CBD, will feature a tasteful cannabis motif, designed and planned by an experienced, local wedding planner, fully catered THC- infused hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and mocktails, prepared by experienced cannabis chefs and bartenders, and top- shelf Bud and Dab bars. Also included is a rehearsal dinner on Wednesday, October 4th, a videographer and photographer, a wedding dress for the bride, tuxedos for the groom and groomsmen, bridesmaids' dresses, hair and makeup for the wedding party, a limo ride to the ceremony, and wedding night accommodations at the Westin Airport Hotel. Entertainment will include a violinist and DJ, and the high school marching band will perform Here Comes the Bride. Steve Woodcock, a hospice Minister, will perform the ceremony.

Jerry Millen, Owner of Greenhouse of Walled Lake, stated, "No dispensary in the United States has ever given away or produced a 100% Cannabis based wedding and we are proud to be the first. We are also inviting the public to attend this unique event which is costing more than $40,000 to produce."

The ceremony takes place at Greenhouse of Walled Lake and the reception is to be held at Green Oak Food Studios in South Lyon, Michigan at 6:30pm, following a cocktail hour.

Advance interviews with the Bride, Groom, Millen, and others are available.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is Oakland County's first fully licensed Medical and Recreational Marijuana Dispensary. Dedicated to ensuring that customers and patients receive qualified counseling and guidance when it comes to selecting the right products for them whether for a health condition, relaxation or just plain fun.
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 East Walled Lake Drive in Walled Lake, Michigan. Hours are Monday through Sunday, 9am to 9pm.

