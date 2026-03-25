Greenhouse Ranked Best ATS in the G2 Spring 2026 Reports

Greenhouse achieves the #1 rank in 57 G2 reports, including in Mid-Market, Enterprise, and EMEA categories

New features like Real Talent have reinforced Greenhouse's leadership in G2 Spring 2026, providing recruiters and candidates with fresh insights and strengthening best hiring practices.

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the leading hiring platform, announced it has been named the top-ranked applicant tracking system (ATS) in G2's Spring 2026 Reports, including number one in Grid Report for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS ), Enterprise Grid Report for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) , EMEA Regional Grid Report for Applicant Tracking Systems ( ATS) , and Mid- Market Grid Report for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and has placed in the top three ranking for 91 of the Spring 2026 reports.

Greenhouse helps more than 7,500 companies create a more effective, fair, and scalable hiring process. Customers like HubSpot, Anthropic, The National Football League (NFL), and Duolingo use Greenhouse to build structured, consistent practices that drive better decisions, reduce bias, and deliver stronger business results. With actionable insights, Greenhouse turns talent into a competitive advantage and helps organizations continuously improve.

As a result of user feedback and product innovation, G2 has recognized Greenhouse #1 in 57 key reports, including:

"We are honored to once again be named the #1 applicant tracking system by our customers, as they are at the heart of everything we build," says Meredith Johnson, Greenhouse's Chief Product Officer. "This recognition reflects that we are solving real problems and helping drive measurable outcomes for our customers, especially as AI reshapes how companies hire and how candidates search and apply for jobs. At Greenhouse, we're committed to our mission of making hiring work for everyone. From the launch of Greenhouse Real Talent – bringing AI-powered candidate matching together with built-in fraud detection and identity verification – to our upgraded Scheduling capabilities. We provide hiring teams and candidates the clarity, security, and efficiency they count on to be confident. We're proud to be the trusted partner for companies when hiring at scale."

Greenhouse customers had this to say about their user experience:

"I really like the AI tools in Greenhouse, which help me work more efficiently when screening and creating interview questions, kick-offs, and just walking the candidates through their journey. The UI is very clean, and even managers who haven't worked with Greenhouse before have provided positive feedback." - Alejandra V., Senior Talent Acquisition Manager, Mid-Market

"I use Greenhouse to automate recruitment, centralize candidate management, and streamline reporting and onboarding. It speeds up shortlisting, allows for easy template creation and automated reminders, helping me avoid manual processes." - Tanisha M., Recruiter, Mid-Market

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 90 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Recognition on G2's reports is earned by software products and companies that provide their customers with best-in-class customer service products and experiences.

To learn more about these rankings and Greenhouse, view the G2 Grid® Scores for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and read the blog here .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Methodology

G2 Grid Methodology

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform to help companies get measurably better at hiring.

With Greenhouse, organizations can ensure every hire is the right hire, taking candidates from talented prospects to top performers. Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to define the role, requirements and attributes a successful candidate should have before a job is posted, enabling internal alignment and confident decision-making. The result is more fair and equitable hiring practices combined with data-driven decisions.

We've helped over 7,500 companies across diverse industry verticals and scaling goals turn talent into a strategic advantage, so they can be ready to hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Duolingo, Lucid Motors, Gong, J.D. Power and Scout24 use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity curve .

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation.

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SOURCE Greenhouse Software, Inc.