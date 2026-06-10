Greenhouse Launches New AI Capabilities Built to Strengthen Structured Hiring, Not Shortcut It

Six new features span role setup, interview note-taking, candidate insights, analytics, and the Greenhouse MCP, built to reduce manual work, sharpen signal, and keep humans in control of every hiring decision

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, today announced a new wave of AI capabilities rolling out across the hiring workflow this summer. The release spans six features covering role setup, interview note-taking, candidate insights, analytics, and the Greenhouse MCP, each built to reduce manual work and sharpen the signal hiring teams use to make decisions.

AI has changed what hiring teams are up against. Applications are up 412% since 2023, while open roles have stayed roughly flat. Resumes are polished into sameness, interview answers are rehearsed, and pipelines are crowded with candidates who look right on paper but aren't in reality. Hiring teams are expected to make confident, defensible decisions quickly, yet the tools meant to support those decisions have not kept up. Notes are incomplete, scorecards arrive late, and the data that could sharpen a judgment is scattered across multiple tabs.

Most hiring solutions have responded by adding more AI on top of the noise. Greenhouse is taking a different approach. Every new capability works inside the structured hiring framework, giving AI the context to surface real signals instead of patterns, and keeping humans accountable for every hiring decision. The result is AI that is explainable, consistent, and grounded in observable evidence, rather than a black box.

"There is no shortage of AI in hiring right now. What's harder to find is AI that actually makes hiring better, not just faster," said Meredith Johnson, Chief Product Officer of Greenhouse. "We built these capabilities to strengthen the decisions people make, not to replace them. Each one works inside structured hiring, so teams get a stronger signal, less manual work, and outputs they can explain and stand behind. AI can inform and surface insights, but the hiring decision is always yours."

Greenhouse's new capabilities include:

Greenhouse MCP , announced in May, is now rolling out to customers, connecting org-approved AI tools like Claude, Gemini, or Copilot directly to Greenhouse, so teams can generate health briefs, create executive-ready summaries, and support new workflows while keeping sensitive data governed inside the system of record.

, announced in May, is now rolling out to customers, connecting org-approved AI tools like Claude, Gemini, or Copilot directly to Greenhouse, so teams can generate health briefs, create executive-ready summaries, and support new workflows while keeping sensitive data governed inside the system of record. Analytics Chart Agent turns plain-text questions into charts without manual setup, so teams can get the view they need without waiting on a custom report. Launches in June 2026.

turns plain-text questions into charts without manual setup, so teams can get the view they need without waiting on a custom report. Launches in June 2026. Greenhouse Notetaker automatically records and transcribes interviews so interviewers can stay present, ask better follow-up questions, and capture stronger feedback. AI-generated notes map directly to scorecard questions to support more confident evaluations. Expected to launch in mid-July 2026.

automatically records and transcribes interviews so interviewers can stay present, ask better follow-up questions, and capture stronger feedback. AI-generated notes map directly to scorecard questions to support more confident evaluations. Expected to launch in mid-July 2026. AI Report Insights turns dashboard data into clear, shareable summaries with suggested next steps, helping teams move from analytics to decisions faster. Expected to launch in August 2026.

turns dashboard data into clear, shareable summaries with suggested next steps, helping teams move from analytics to decisions faster. Expected to launch in August 2026. Job Kickoff Agent turns kickoff notes, documents, and pasted text into a structured job setup, reducing manual work while keeping recruiters in control. Expected to launch in Q3 2026.

turns kickoff notes, documents, and pasted text into a structured job setup, reducing manual work while keeping recruiters in control. Expected to launch in Q3 2026. Candidate Insights Agent gives clear source-linked answers about a candidate based on scorecards, notes, and activity in Greenhouse, reducing the need for tab-by-tab profile reconstruction and debrief prep. It also surfaces hiring manager briefings and candidate status updates to help prevent drop-off. Expected to launch in Q3 2026.

"Once I got into Claude Code and the Greenhouse MCP, it unlocked so much usability," said Emily Gransky, Head of Talent, Formation Bio. "What I did yesterday was I just told Claude Code, 'these are the ones that I need to change' — and it did. Normally, that would have taken me an hour."

"Most AI in hiring today adds speed without adding clarity. We chose a different path," said Robby Perdue, VP of Product Management at Greenhouse. "These capabilities are integrated directly into the structured hiring workflow, enabling teams to gain clearer signals while reducing manual effort, and they can still explain and stand behind every decision they make. AI does the heavy lifting, people make the call."

The new features are grounded in the same principles that define how Greenhouse builds and deploys AI across its platform: structure first, governed access, explainability, and human ownership of every decision. To explore the new AI capabilities further and how they fit into structured hiring, visit here.

About Greenhouse:

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform on a mission to make hiring work for everyone.

Greenhouse helps more than 7,500 companies, including HubSpot, Anthropic, Gong, Coinbase, and the NFL, to get measurably better at hiring for every role, every team, and every candidate. Our industry-leading, AI-powered software supports every stage of the hiring process, from sourcing to interviewing to onboarding. Greenhouse's structured hiring approach enables internal alignment and confident, data-backed decisions, giving companies everything they need to hire top talent quickly, consistently, and fairly.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards, including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and TIME Best Inventions, and is consistently ranked the #1 ATS on G2 across Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and EMEA categories.

© 2026, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Hire for what's next," "The/Your all-together hiring platform," "Talent Makers," "Real Talent," "Strong Yes," and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

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SOURCE Greenhouse Software, Inc.