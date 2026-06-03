Greenhouse Ranked Best ATS in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports

Greenhouse achieves the #1 rank in 46 G2 reports, including in Mid-Market, Enterprise, and EMEA categories

As AI reshapes hiring, Greenhouse customers rank it the trusted platform for making better decisions at scale

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, announced it has been named the top-ranked applicant tracking system (ATS) in G2's Summer 2026 Reports, ranking number one in 46 key reports. These include Grid Report for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), Enterprise Grid Report for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), Enterprise EMEA Regional Grid Report for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), and Mid-Market Grid Report for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) with Greenhouse placing in the top three across 82 of this cycle's rankings.

Greenhouse helps more than 7,000 companies create a more effective, fair, and scalable hiring process. Customers like HubSpot, Anthropic, The National Football League (NFL), Coinbase, and Duolingo use Greenhouse to build structured, consistent practices that drive better decisions, reduce bias, and deliver stronger business results. With actionable insights, Greenhouse turns talent into a competitive advantage and helps organizations continuously improve.

Since the Spring 2026 rankings, Greenhouse has expanded its platform with the acquisition of Ezra AI Labs, which extends the company's structured hiring approach into conversational AI. The company also recently launched its MCP, giving hiring teams a governed way to connect AI tools directly into existing workflows, audit trails, and access controls.

As a result of user feedback and product innovation, G2 has recognized Greenhouse #1 in 46 key reports, including:

"Applications are up over 4x since ChatGPT launched, and recruiting teams are leaner than ever. Hiring is drowning in noise, with little reliable signal. Our customers have the signal they need to make confident, quality hires," said Meredith Johnson, Greenhouse's Chief Product Officer. "Being ranked #1 across enterprise and mid-market reflects that our investments in AI-powered candidate matching, fraud detection, and identity verification are solving real problems for the teams using Greenhouse every day."

Greenhouse customers had this to say about their user experience:

"Greenhouse simplifies the application flow, lets me filter and share candidates easily, and improves interview focus with AI by fixing note errors. It enables better comparison of candidates' feedback and makes the interview process seamless." - Francesca H., Recruiter, Mid-Market

"I really like that I can do my whole recruitment process through Greenhouse from creating a requisition to placing an offer. I love that I don't need to personally make multiple trackers and can instantly see my candidates that need action. I also love new AI integration that allows me to modify the tones of my conversation. I love how it performs the same all the time and there are no glitches. I also love its integration with Docusign that allows me to send offers from Greenhouse directly. I also love how I can reach out to their support anytime and get help." - Syed S. Mid-Market Executive in Recruiting



As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 90 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Recognition on G2's reports is earned by software products and companies that provide their customers with best-in-class customer service products and experiences.

To learn more about these rankings and Greenhouse, view the G2 Grid® Scores for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and read the blog here.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Methodology

G2 Grid Methodology

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform to help companies get measurably better at hiring.

With Greenhouse, organizations can ensure every hire is the right hire, taking candidates from talented prospects to top performers. Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to define the role, requirements and attributes a successful candidate should have before a job is posted, enabling internal alignment and confident decision-making. The result is more fair and equitable hiring practices combined with data-driven decisions.

We've helped over 7,500 companies across diverse industry verticals and scaling goals turn talent into a strategic advantage, so they can be ready to hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Duolingo, Lucid Motors, Gong, J.D. Power and Scout24 use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity curve.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation.

© 2026, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Hire for what's next," "The/Your all-together hiring platform," "Talent Makers" and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

SOURCE Greenhouse Software, Inc.