Greenhouse To Open Dispensary in Northbrook, IL

Greenhouse Northbrook has a home-grown, welcoming vibe that promotes inclusivity, inviting customers to experience the space as their new home for adult-use cannabis in Illinois.

The open floor plan, with high vaulted ceilings and abundant natural light, was deliberately configured to offer a premium, curated customer experience, with a large focus on educational displays throughout the space. The interior will include two consultation zones dedicated to in-depth consultations with trained product specialists and will have seven point of sale stations with social distancing parameters put in place.

"At Greenhouse, we are committed to educating our customers on the benefits of cannabis and providing customers access to high-quality and innovative products" says Matt Darin, COO. "The Greenhouse experience enhances the communities we serve, and we're proud to have created an in-dispensary experience that is inclusive and welcoming to people from all walks of life."

The Northbrook location has filled 46 new jobs, with a focus on inclusive hiring that will drive equitable, diverse growth opportunities within the cannabis industry.

Hours of operation for Greenhouse Northbrook are Monday-Sunday 8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. Available products will include flower, vapes, extracts/oils, topicals, concentrates, and edibles.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. closed on its acquisition of Grassroots on July 23. In connection with that acquisition, Greenhouse Northbrook will come under the Curaleaf umbrella and branding pending final regulatory approval.

The Greenhouse Group is committed to building lasting change in their native state of Illinois, serving both medical and recreational customers. It's where passionate product specialists know and serve people from all walks of life, connecting communities to safe, hand-selected, locally-grown products and services. Founded in 2014, Greenhouse operates six locations: Deerfield, Litchfield, Mokena, Morris, Skokie and their newest addition in Northbrook IL. Greenhouse is rooted in raising the standards within cannabis and within the communities they serve. Greenhouse is your home for cannabis. For more information, visit https://www.greenhouseil.com

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 93 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com .

