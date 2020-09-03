Greenhouse To Open Flagship Dispensary in Skokie, IL

Located on a main thoroughfare across from Old Orchard Mall, Greenhouse has a home-grown, welcoming vibe that promotes inclusivity, inviting customers to experience the space as their new home for adult-use cannabis in Illinois.

Designed by architects Peter Theodore and Stephen Coorlas, and built by Chicago based Pacific Construction, the architecturally focused exterior boasts a curtain-like facade with expansive windows, bringing natural light and warmth into the space. The two-level interior, designed by Epoch Design Group, was deliberately configured to offer a premium, curated customer experience, with a large focus on educational displays throughout the space. The second floor, accessible via a lift as well as a spectacular curved staircase, will be dedicated to in-depth consultations with trained product specialists as well as online pre-order pick up.

"At Greenhouse, we are committed to educating our customers on the benefits of cannabis, providing high-quality and innovative products and creating an in-dispensary experience that is inclusive and welcoming to people from all walks of life," says Matt Darin, COO.

The recently announced Blues Brothers x Grassroots product line, developed in collaboration with Chicago's very own Jim Belushi and Belushi's Farm, will be available at Greenhouse in Skokie. This home-grown collaboration, which was developed at cultivation facilities owned by leading cannabis company Curaleaf, celebrates the 40th anniversary of the iconic Blues Brothers franchise. Like Greenhouse, Blues Brothers is celebrated for its soul and deep connection to the greater city of Chicago. Product is currently available for pre-order, while supplies last, for those who register at https://www.greenhouseil.com/skokie/. Pricing is $22 for 1g and $65 for a 1/8th.

Greenhouse Skokie will have twelve point of sale stations with social distancing parameters put in place. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 10:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. Available products will include flower, vapes, extracts/oils, topicals, concentrates, and edibles.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. closed on its acquisition of Grassroots on July 23. In connection with that acquisition, Greenhouse Skokie will come under the Curaleaf umbrella and branding pending final regulatory approval.

About Greenhouse Group

The Greenhouse Group is committed to building lasting change in their native state of Illinois, serving both medical and recreational customers. It's where passionate product specialists know and serve people from all walks of life, connecting communities to safe, hand-selected, locally-grown products and services. Founded in 2014, Greenhouse operates five locations: Deerfield, Litchfield, Mokena, Morris and their newest addition in Skokie IL. Greenhouse is rooted in raising the standards within cannabis and within the communities they serve. Greenhouse is your home for cannabis. For more information, visit https://www.greenhouseil.com

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 90 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com .

