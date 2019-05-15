Greenhouse Treatment Center Welcomes New Medical Director

For years, Greenhouse Treatment Center has been a community staple for those struggling with the disease of addiction. To find out more about the services offered at Greenhouse, visit www.greenhousetreatment.com .

Raised in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Dr. Green received a B.A. in biology from the University of Texas in Austin and earned his medical degree from the University of Texas at Galveston. Dr. Green is a fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine and board certified in both psychiatry and addiction medicine.

An expert in addiction treatment, Dr. Green has extensive experience in detox and managing medically and psychiatrically complex patients throughout the treatment process. Through specialized training and his own personal experience, Dr. Green expertly blends medicine and psychiatric care in the treatment of addiction. Prior to Greenhouse, Dr. Green served as medical director for a number of facilities throughout the state.

"Greenhouse Treatment Centers' is at the forefront of addiction treatment with its focus on clinical excellence, implementation of new technology, commitment to research and innovative treatment plans," said Dr. Green. "It's an exciting time to be a part of this team, and I'm looking forward to working with each member of the staff to continue to deliver high-quality care to every one of our patients."

Dr. Green joins Greenhouse with the intent to build upon established programs at the facility. Plans include educating families and the community on genetic testing that can further individualize treatment and the center's continuum of care, which includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), inpatient care, outpatient care and Greenhouse's recovery residence, Resolutions Arlington.

