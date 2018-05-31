Greenhouse Wellness, a Maryland Medical Marijuana Dispensary, First in Industry to Win Best Workplace Award

COLUMBIA, Md., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse Wellness, a medical marijuana dispensary in Columbia, Maryland, won one of the top awards in the Baltimore Business Journal's Best Workplaces' micro category (10-24 employees). Best workplace nominees compete in categories based on number of employees (micro, small, midsize, and large), and winners are selected based on the results of an objective workplace survey conducted by Quantum Workplace.

Ashley Smith, Ciara Dubbe, and Kait LeDonne of Greenhouse Wellness accept a top workplace award in the micro category at the Baltimore Business Journal's Best Places to Work Award Ceremony.

The Quantum workplace survey assessed several factors in selecting award participants including work/life balance, wages, overall environment, and "neat perks." Both full-time and part-time employees were surveyed.

Among many of the reasons Greenhouse Wellness was selected to win the award, the Baltimore Business Journal noted the dispensary offers generous time off and salary, a diverse and inclusive family-like environment, and perks like catered lunches and other fun employee outings. The dispensary is the only medical marijuana business to be featured in the program, and the first in the state to win an award of this nature.

Gina Dubbé, Managing Director of Greenhouse Wellness says, "Winning this award isn't just a big deal for the dispensary, it's a validation for the entire medical marijuana industry. As a newer industry that can be met with speculation, we knew that receiving this award will help the public and the business community see our work as we do—providing medicine that treats those who are sick and feeling hopeless."

About Greenhouse Wellness:

Greenhouse Wellness is a medical cannabis dispensary located in Ellicott City, Maryland. The dispensary offers one of the largest menus in the state and focuses on educating patients about the science of cannabis and options for treatment.

Greenhouse is led by Medical Director and licensed physician Dr. Leslie Apgar and employs personnel trained in the medical uses and benefits of cannabis. Treatment options are based on a unique medically derived matrix.

About Baltimore Business Journal Best Workplaces:

To be nominated for the Best Workplaces Program, companies must have at least 10 employees to participate and have a workforce located in Baltimore City or Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford or Howard counties. Both full-time and part-time employees were included in the survey.

