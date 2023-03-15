Greenidge Generation Expands Footprint with New Hosting Services Agreement Using Renewable Energy with Conifex Timber in British Columbia, Canada

Agreement Includes Prospect of Up To 28 MW of Mining Capacity

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge" or the "Company") a cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company, announced today that it has executed a new hosting agreement with Conifex Timber Inc. (TSX:CFF) ("Conifex"). Tsay Keh Dene Nation, a First Nation with a traditional territory in north-central British Columbia, will be collaborating with Conifex in supplying hosting services to Greenidge. Under the initial agreement, Conifex will host 750 miners on behalf of Greenidge with capacity of approximately 80 PH/s. The agreement includes consideration for a potential expansion of 25MW of mining capacity using renewable energy.

"Greenidge is working toward deploying up to 10,000 miners, and this new partnership with Conifex is an important step in that direction," said Dave Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Greenidge. "This project will expand our operations and utilize renewable power to do it."

"Greenidge is a proven operator in the bitcoin mining space and is an ideal partner for us as we expand our hosting service business in northern British Columbia," said Ken Shields, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Conifex. "We appreciate their confidence in us and look forward to a successful partnership."

"Tsay Keh Dene Nation has been a valued partner to Conifex in advancing the high-performance computing project and they have been instrumental in securing access to power for the project", Ken Shields also noted. "We remain committed to building our relationship with Tsay Keh Dene and advancing additional high-performance computing projects together."

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex is a leading forest products company operating in one of the richest fiber baskets in North America, northern British Columbia. One of its strengths is in the integration of a biomass power plant with the Mackenzie sawmill. This bioenergy plant takes residual fiber from the mill and forest that would previously have been burned or decayed (producing GHG emissions in the process) and generates clean energy for British Columbians. Since the start of 2020, the Mackenzie sawmill has reduced the amount of wood waste being landfilled by over 90% through operational improvements and wood waste recovery transfer to its biomass plant.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

