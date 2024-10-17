GREENING USA SIGNS THE CONSTRUCTION OF A 60 MWac SOLAR PLANT TO SUPPLY RENEWABLE ENERGY TO A LARGE TECHNOLOGY COMPANY IN THE U.S.

The company strengthens its presence in North America, which now accounts for 40% of its project portfolio

Greening secures the project through its U.S. subsidiary, Greening USA , and signs an EPC contract with the facility owner, Zelestra.

The solar plant will sell renewable energy through a Renewable Energy Certificate Purchase Agreement (REPA) to support the operations of a major technology company in the state.

The plant, located in the state of Indiana , will cover a total of 452 acres (183 hectares), equivalent to 606 football fields.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greening, a global and diversified company focused on the generation, construction of projects, and commercialization of renewable energy, has been awarded the construction of a 60 MWac photovoltaic power generation plant that will supply renewable energy to a major technology company at one of its facilities in the state of Indiana.

The group secured both the contract through Greening USA, and the construction of the plant, that will be carried out under an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) arrangement.

Significant growth boost in the United States

"For Greening, this project solidifies the success of our commitment to the North American market, which now represents 40% of our total portfolio," explains Ignacio Salcedo, CEO of Greening. "Our growing presence in the U.S. market is one of the pillars of our strategic plan for 2024-2026, which was presented to the market last May," Salcedo highlights.

The photovoltaic plant, named Jasper County Solar Project, will cover an area of 452 acres (183 hectares), equivalent to 606 football fields, and will have a capacity of 60 MWac.

Zelestra will sell renewable energy through a Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) purchase agreement signed with the end customer to support their operations in the region.

This project marks a milestone for both business groups and reinforces Greening's commitment to the U.S. market, as announced in the Strategic Plan 24/26 published as Inside Information on May 10, 2024, on the BME Growth website, the Spanish market for SMEs.

Construction in the fourth quarter of the year

The construction of the plant will begin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and will continue until the last quarter of 2025.

The new power generation plant will support Indiana's transition to a carbon-free future, as the state currently generates 10% of its energy with renewable technology. The facility will also generate local wealth and jobs for the community.

About Zelestra

With a portfolio of 25 GW of carbon-free projects across 13 countries, Zelestra is a vertically integrated company specializing in developing, marketing, building, and operating large-scale renewable energy projects. Zelestra is comprised of 953 professionals worldwide and is backed by EQT, one of the largest fund managers globally, with over €223 billion in assets under management.

About Greening

Greening is a global renewable energy company, vertically integrated, not only generating and commercializing its own green energy but doing so through a diversified portfolio of technologies: photovoltaic, wind, biomethane, and energy storage (BESS). With a presence in major markets in Europe and North America, Greening is at the forefront of the energy transition.

Since its listing on BME Growth in 2023, Greening has consolidated its position, preparing to reach a new level of growth, excellence, and transparency. Our vision is clear: to lead a greener and more sustainable future, reducing the global carbon footprint and facilitating the adoption of clean energy solutions.

