Greenius Partners with The Grow Group to Launch Exclusive Sales Training Program

Landscape sales professionals can access 11 high-impact courses designed by Marty Grunder

ATLANTA and TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenius, part of the Granum family of products, today announced the launch of an exclusive partnership with The Grow Group, the landscaping industry's leading peer group and training provider, to deliver Marty Grunder's Sales Training, a new sales training learning path for landscapers, being offered exclusively in Greenius.

Marty Grunder's Sales Training

The program features 11 high-impact courses designed by Grow Group founder Marty Grunder and his team, helping landscape business owners, sales managers, and estimators master the sales process from prospecting to closing.

"This learning path is built with practical, short lessons designed to elevate landscaping sales performance," says Grunder. "From understanding what kind of salesperson you are and building the four traits that matter most, to defining your unique value proposition, finding ideal clients, running a structured sales process from first call to close, presenting with confidence, and overcoming objections—each course is designed so your team can apply it on the job the same day."

Through this partnership, landscaping professionals can now access The Grow Group's proven sales curriculum directly within Greenius as either:

An add on to Greenius ($100/month), or

As a standalone Greenius Grow Group Subscription ($200/month).

"We're thrilled to bring Marty's expertise and reputation to thousands of landscaping businesses through our platform," says Mark Sedgley, CEO of Granum. "This partnership makes world-class sales training more accessible and integrated with the tools contractors already use every day."

"This content is really built for busy landscaping businesses: it's concise lessons, downloadable worksheets, and quizzes that turn best–practice systems into repeatable results that address the realities of selling in this industry," adds Matt Crinklaw, EVP of Greenius at Granum. "Sales teams will develop skills they can use the same day."

The program launches with a webinar on November 10th at 2pm EST. Hosted by Marty Grunder and Matt Crinklaw, it will deliver the first course of the new curriculum—"What Kind of Salesperson Are You?"—live, at no cost, to preview the quality of the content to the industry. Registration is open now and can be accessed here .

About Granum

Granum is a software company devoted to serving landscapers and arborists across North America, providing intuitive, industry-specific solutions designed to help them improve and grow their businesses while impressing their customers. Granum brings together three of the most trusted names in the industry — LMN, SingleOps, and Greenius — into one powerful software ecosystem. More than just a software company, Granum works alongside its clients to implement systems for estimating, scheduling, crew training, invoicing, and payments, blending technology with hands-on onboarding and human support. The company's mission is to help industry professionals unlock their potential by improving their operations, all united by the belief that its clients' success is not just a milestone, but a shared mission. Granum's products are used by thousands of organizations throughout North America.

SOURCE Granum