Greenix Pest Control Appoints Nate Randle as Chief Executive Officer

OREM, Utah, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenix Pest Control, a national leader in sustainable pest management, today announced the appointment of Nate Randle as Chief Executive Officer. Randle succeeds Bob Nilsen, who will transition to the company's Board of Directors after more than a decade of transformational leadership.

During his tenure, Nilsen guided Greenix through a period of significant expansion and cultural development, helping the company become one of the fastest-growing pest control providers in the nation. His leadership established Greenix as an organization rooted in purpose, driven by values, and powered by people committed to making a difference.

Greenix leadership transition marks a new chapter of purpose, growth, and people-first leadership

"Leading Greenix has been one of the greatest honors of my career," said Nilsen. "Together, we've built something truly special, a company that thrives because of its people and its commitment to doing good. I'm thrilled to welcome Nate Randle as our next CEO. His people-first leadership, proven ability to build strong brands, and alignment with our values make him the right person to lead Greenix into its next chapter."

Randle joins Greenix as a purpose-driven executive with a strong record of scaling organizations and building enduring brands. Most recently, he served as CEO of Gabb, a company dedicated to creating safe technology for kids. His career includes leadership roles at Nike, Callaway Golf, Vivint, and the Utah Jazz, where he developed a reputation for inspiring teams, driving innovation, and delivering meaningful growth.

"I'm honored to join Greenix and advance its mission to protect families, homes, and the environment," said Randle. "The culture Bob and the team have built, centered on integrity, service, and teamwork, is extraordinary. Together, we will build on Greenix's strong foundation and guide the company into its next phase of growth, keeping our customers at the center of everything we do."

With this leadership transition, Greenix reaffirms its core purpose, to create safer, healthier living environments through sustainable pest control solutions. Guided by its mission and values, the company remains committed to providing exceptional service, supporting its employees, and making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

