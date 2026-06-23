Greenix Pest Control Continues Commitment to Fight Lyme Disease, Donating $15,000 Over the Past Three Years

For the third consecutive year, Greenix doubles down on its partnership with LymeDisease.org, reinforcing its mission to protect Pennsylvania communities from tick-borne illness.

OREM, Utah, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenix Pest Control, a leading residential and commercial premium pest control provider, today announced its third annual donation of $5,000 to LymeDisease.org in recognition of Lyme Disease Awareness Month. The contribution brings Greenix's total giving to the organization to approximately $15,000 since the partnership began in 2023.

Pennsylvania consistently ranks among the states reporting the highest number of Lyme disease cases, making tick awareness and prevention especially important for homeowners across the Commonwealth. Greenix provides pest and tick control services throughout Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Lancaster, York, Reading and surrounding areas, helping families reduce their exposure to tick-borne illnesses.

Lyme disease is one of the fastest-growing infectious diseases in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year, a number that continues to rise as tick populations expand into new regions. As a company whose service pros work in homes, yards, and neighborhoods every day, Greenix sees the effects of this epidemic firsthand.

"We're not just a pest control company; we're neighbors. Our technicians walk the same yards, trails, and streets as the families we serve, and Lyme disease is a very real threat to those communities. Partnering with LymeDisease.org for the third straight year is our way of saying that protecting people doesn't stop at the edge of someone's lawn."

— Nate Randall, CEO, Greenix Pest Control

Throughout the past three years, Greenix has amplified its support beyond financial donation through a multi-channel awareness campaign. This includes co-branded social media content developed in collaboration with LymeDisease.org, targeted email communications educating customers on tick prevention and the signs of Lyme disease, and service-focused messaging highlighting the role professional tick control plays in reducing exposure risk for families and pets.

LymeDisease.org will also feature Greenix in its annual May partnership spotlight, publishing a dedicated blog post that highlights the company's ongoing commitment and directs readers to Greenix's website for further education and information.

"When companies like Greenix invest in prevention education, they help close the gap between what people do know and what they need to know. It's the kind of support that ripples outward, reaching people who may not even realize they're at risk. To Greenix: thank you for standing with us, for supporting our mission, and for helping families stay safer outdoors."

— Dorothy Leland, President, LymeDisease.org

Greenix encourages all homeowners to take proactive steps to protect their families: perform regular tick checks after outdoor activity, keep lawns trimmed and leaf litter cleared, and consider professional tick control treatments for added protection. More information, including prevention resources and details on the Greenix–LymeDisease.org partnership, is available at https://www.greenixpc.com/services/ticks.

About Greenix Pest Control

Greenix Pest Control is a national pest management company dedicated to protecting homes, families, and neighborhoods through safe, effective, and environmentally responsible solutions. With certified technicians serving communities across Pennsylvania and the United States, Greenix is committed to going beyond pest control by investing in the health and well-being of every community it serves. Learn more at greenixpc.com.

About LymeDisease.org

LymeDisease.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about Lyme disease, supporting patients and families affected by the illness, and advancing research toward better diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. Learn more at lymedisease.org.

Media Contact

Joey McVey | Greenix Pest Control

Phone: 844-233-7378

Website: greenixpc.com

SOURCE Greenix Pest Control