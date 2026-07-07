Greenix Pest Control Expands into Tennessee with Acquisition of Essential Pest Control

Acquisition Marks Greenix's Entry into Tennessee While Strengthening Its Presence in the Dayton, Ohio Market

OREM, Utah, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenix Pest Control, a leading provider of environmentally responsible pest management services, today announced the acquisition of Essential Pest Control, a trusted regional provider serving homeowners throughout Knoxville, Tennessee, and the Dayton, Ohio market. The acquisition expands Greenix's footprint into Tennessee, bringing the company to 21 states while increasing its operational density in one of its established Ohio markets.

Greenix now protects more than 300,000 households across the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast through a commitment to exceptional customer service, innovative pest management solutions, and highly trained service professionals.

Founded in 2011, Greenix now protects more than 300,000 households across the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast through a commitment to exceptional customer service, innovative pest management solutions, and highly trained service professionals.

"This acquisition represents another meaningful step in Greenix's long-term growth strategy," said Nate Randle, Chief Executive Officer of Greenix Pest Control. "Essential Pest Control has earned an outstanding reputation by putting customers first and building lasting relationships within the communities they serve. Their values closely align with ours, and we're excited to welcome their employees and customers to the Greenix family. Expanding into Tennessee while strengthening our presence in Ohio allows us to bring the Greenix experience to even more homeowners."

Essential Pest Control has built a loyal customer base through dependable service, knowledgeable technicians, and a people-first culture. Customers will continue to receive uninterrupted service while benefiting from Greenix's expanded resources, technology, and comprehensive suite of residential pest control solutions.

"We're excited to welcome the Essential Pest Control team to Greenix," said Brad Floyd, Vice President of Corporate Development at Greenix Pest Control. "This partnership reflects our commitment to joining forces with exceptional operators who share our passion for serving customers, investing in employees, and building strong local businesses. It also strengthens our presence in key markets while supporting our continued expansion into new communities."

Reflecting on the acquisition, Kyle Holden, co-owner of Essential Pest Control, said, "Building Essential Pest Control has been an incredible honor. We're proud of the reputation our team has built and the trust our customers have placed in us. Greenix is the right partner for this next chapter, and we're confident they'll continue serving our customers and supporting our employees with the same level of care."

Kris Holden, co-owner of Essential Pest Control, added, "From day one, our mission was simple: treat people the right way, deliver exceptional service, and build a company our employees and customers could be proud of. Greenix shares those same values, making them the clear choice to carry that legacy forward. We're grateful to everyone who has supported us over the years and excited for what lies ahead."

The acquisition underscores Greenix's continued focus on disciplined, strategic growth by partnering with respected regional pest control providers that share its customer-first philosophy and commitment to protecting the communities they serve.

Since partnering with Gridiron Capital in 2025, Greenix has accelerated its strategic growth through thoughtful acquisitions, market expansion, and continued investment in delivering an exceptional customer experience.

About Greenix Pest Control

Greenix Pest Control is committed to protecting and nurturing the communities it serves by delivering environmentally responsible pest control solutions with exceptional customer care. Headquartered in Orem, Utah, Greenix protects more than 300,000 households across 21 states with comprehensive residential pest control services, including protection against ants, spiders, rodents, mosquitoes, termites, bed bugs, and other common household pests. Learn more at www.greenixpc.com.

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SOURCE Greenix Pest Control