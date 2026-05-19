Greenix Pest Control Expands Northeast Presence Through Acquisition of Insight Pest Solutions in MA and NH

OREM, Utah, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenix Pest Control announced today the acquisition of select operations from Insight Pest Solutions, further accelerating the company's expansion across the Northeast and strengthening its position as one of the fastest-growing pest control providers in the United States.

The acquisition includes service operations in the Boston and New Hampshire markets and represents another milestone in Greenix's continued national growth strategy. Following the transition, Greenix now serves approximately 200,000 households across 20 states with a team of over 1,300 employees nationwide.

Founded in 2011, Greenix has become recognized for its environmentally conscious approach to pest management and its commitment to delivering a premium customer experience. The company provides residential pest control services including general pest treatments, rodent control, mosquito and tick management, and specialty services tailored to regional pest pressures.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Greenix as we continue building a best-in-class organization focused on customer care, innovation, and long-term growth," said Nate Randle, CEO of Greenix Pest Control. "Insight Pest Solutions has built a strong reputation in the Northeast, and we're proud to welcome their customers and team members into Greenix. We look forward to continuing that tradition of exceptional service while introducing the resources and support that come with a national platform."

Brad Floyd, Vice President of Corporate Development at Greenix, added that the acquisition also reflects the strong relationship between the two organizations.

"This marks Greenix's second acquisition involving Insight operations and further strengthens our strategic presence across the Northeast as we continue executing on our long-term growth strategy."

The acquisition further expands Greenix's footprint throughout key East Coast markets while reinforcing the company's strategic focus on sustainable, science-driven pest control solutions. Greenix leadership noted that the integration will allow customers in the Boston and New Hampshire regions to benefit from expanded service capabilities, environmentally conscious products, enhanced technology, and continued personalized care.

Adam Vilareal, Insight Pest Solutions President also expressed confidence in the transition and the future of the partnership.

"We're excited about what this means for both our customers and employees, Greenix shares our commitment to professionalism, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Their operational expertise and long-term vision make them an ideal partner to continue serving these communities at a high level."

Greenix was recently ranked the 11th largest pest control company in the United States by PCT Magazine and continues to expand its national presence through strategic growth and operational excellence.

For more information about Greenix Pest Control, visit www.greenixpc.com.

Media Contact:

Ben Craner

Greenix Pest Control

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenix Pest Control