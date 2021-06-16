Greenkote Announces Advanced G5k Anti-corrosion Coating with Extended 5,000-hour Metal Protection

BROOK PARK, Ohio, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenkote, (greenkote.com) global provider of advanced anti-corrosion metal coatings, has announced a significant advance in its line of corrosion protection. The proprietary new Greenkote G5k coating delivers a minimum of 5000 hours of corrosion protection in salt spray testing for metals, enabling it to meet ASTM Specification B117. The announcement was made by Greenkote CEO, Mark Gore and Manager of Engineering, Nick Hagglund.

Certified testing of Greenkote G5k anti-corrosion coating

"With G5k, we're upping the ante in anti-corrosion coatings," said Gore. "Greenkote has become synonymous with metal corrosion protection across a broad range of needs. Now, G5k becomes the new high-end in Greenkote high-performance coatings – no red rust after 5,000 hours of standardized corrosion testing by a recognized industry laboratory. This level of performance is aimed at the most challenging anti-corrosion applications, including those in marine and coastal environments as well as many automotive and industrial uses that expose metal parts to wetness or harsh chemicals for long periods of time. For these types of applications G5k can extend service life and reduce maintenance and replacement costs significantly."

"It's important to remember that G5k offers all the other Greenkote technology benefits, as well," said Hagglund. "It's not just on the surface, Greenkote coatings are actually diffused into the metal. This gives them superior adhesion, longer life, and more conformal coverage, which allows their use on complex geometries such as small threaded parts. It also provides an excellent surface for painting and rubber bonding."

Hagglund noted that Greenkote also eliminates the introduction of hydrogen embrittlement, which is an intrinsic problem with many traditional anti-corrosion coatings. And the Greenkote coating process doesn't use any hazardous chemicals or produce any toxic byproducts, so it is uniquely eco-friendly, RoHS compliant, and free of environmental regulations. For these reasons, Greenkote coatings have been replacing many older anti-corrosion processes such as electroplating, hot-dip, sherardizing, and metal flake. Greenkote coatings can be applied to a broad range of metal parts, from threaded fasteners to stamped and cast pieces, in sizes from 0.2 to 78 inches.

The ASTM Specification B117 is an industry standard for accelerated testing of the corrosion resistance of metals and coated metals in a salt-spray corrosive environment over time.

About Greenkote

Headquartered in Brook Park, Ohio, (near Cleveland) Greenkote (www.greenkote.com) has become known as one of the world's most advanced and innovative metal-coating technology companies, with significant patents in the area of corrosion protection. Greenkote serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, rail, marine, electric power distribution, wind power generation, industrial and home construction, and more. The company provides its advanced, eco-friendly anti-corrosion coatings through Greenkote coating centers and licensee-partners strategically located around the globe.

