Greenkote Metal Coatings Are Making New Cars More Colorful

BROOK PARK, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenkote PLC (greenkote.com), the global provider of protective and anti-corrosion metal coatings, has reported a notable upsurge in its business coming from auto manufacturers – specifically for applying brightly-colored powder coatings to brake caliper assemblies. Greenkote provides state-of-the-art powder coating services at its facility in Queretaro, Mexico.

Auto brake calipers powdercoated by Greenkote

"One of the main reasons the car companies are coming to us is because we've been able to solve a fundamental problem in the powder coating of brake calipers," said Jaime Camacho, General Manager of Greenkote IPC, Mexico. "Powder coating is definitely superior to paint for brake calipers; however, most brake calipers are cast from ductile iron, which can release gases during conventional powder coating processes, creating bubbles and blisters in the finished surface. Fortunately, Greenkote has developed a unique process that eliminates the gas-release issue and produces a smooth Class A finish on every caliper – which is what all the major OEMs are looking for!"

"It used to be that colored brake calipers were only seen on very high-end cars or as aftermarket modifications," said Greenkote CEO, Mark Gore. "But bright-colored calipers are becoming a wheel design feature, and major auto manufacturers are now using them on a wide range of models. And we're delighted that Greenkote is receiving a good share of this new business. We're already coating many hundreds of brake calipers daily, and more orders are on the way. Our key qualifications are being able to deliver both the quality and the volumes that large auto makers require."

Powder coating applies a thermoset polymer in a range of colors, and it creates a finish that is tougher than liquid paint. Also unlike paint, powder coating requires no solvents, which gives it significant ecological advantages. The powder has no hazardous waste, negligible VOCs and no air pollution. It is applied by electrostatic spray, after which the coated part is sent through a cure oven where the powder melts and cross-links to form a hard final film with excellent corrosion and chemical resistance. The Greenkote IPC operation in Mexico specializes specifically in powder coating and e-coating and serves both regional and international customers. The facility is ISO/TS certified and BOS indicators have been in place since 2005. The Greenkote IPC management system is also fully certified to the ISO 14001 standard.

In addition to its powder-coating services, Greenkote is also known for its Greenkote® zinc-based coatings which block corrosion, increase wear resistance, eliminate hydrogen embrittlement and improve adhesion for paints and other topcoats. These proprietary coatings are applied to ferrous metals and alloys by a patented thermal diffusion process. Greenkote coatings are used in a range of industries to replace many older processes such as hot-dip galvanizing, zinc plating, sherardizing and metal flake coating. Greenkote is uniquely eco-friendly and fully compliant with ASTM A1059/A1059M, an industry standard specification for zinc-alloy coatings.

About Greenkote PLC

Greenkote PLC (greenkote.com) is the inventor and global provider of Greenkote® anti-corrosion and other performance-enhancing metal coatings. Headquartered in Brook Park, Ohio, (near Cleveland) Greenkote is one of the industry's most innovative metal coating technology companies with significant patents in the area of corrosion protection. Greenkote provides its advanced, eco-friendly coatings through Greenkote coating centers and licensee-partners strategically located around the globe. The Greenkote name derives from its eco-friendliness, since the process is completely free of acids, chromium, heavy metals and other hazardous materials, and it generates no toxic byproducts.

