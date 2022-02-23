GreenLake Welcomes Caroline Leritz as General Counsel

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based GreenLake Asset Management LLC ("GreenLake") announces Caroline Leritz has joined the company as General Counsel.

Caroline previously worked in the Business Practice Group at the law firm of Sandberg Phoenix, a position she held since 2017. There she represented banks and private lenders in various financial transactions, including single and multi-property purchases, refinancings, bridge loans and construction loans.

Paul Diamond, Chief Operating Officer at GreenLake stated, "We are incredibly excited to have Caroline join our team. We had the pleasure of working with her at her previous firm, where her broad experience across hotel, gas station, retail, office, assisted living and multi-family properties was a strong value-add to GreenLake. Her professionalism and integrity are exceptional, and she will make a great addition to the GreenLake team."

Prior to joining GreenLake, Caroline represented GreenLake in approximately $550MM of closings, including the refinance of real estate owned by a public company located in Kentucky and Minnesota. Caroline received a B.S. in Public Health and Women's and Gender Studies with honors from Saint Louis University, and a J.D. with honors from Saint Louis University School of Law.

Founded in 2008, GreenLake Asset Management LLC and its affiliates provide short-term commercial bridge loans nationwide. GreenLake offers creative, flexible and time-sensitive capital solutions for a broad spectrum of real estate special situations. GreenLake lends across a range of asset classes including hospitality, industrial, multi-family, self-storage, mixed-use, office and retail.

