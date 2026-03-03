GreenLancer and SolarGrade Partner to Deliver Premier Solar Field Services

GreenLancer to use SolarGrade software to digitize and standardize field operations for its fast-growing solar repair and remediation services

DETROIT and SEATTLE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenLancer is raising solar quality standards across the U.S. by implementing SolarGrade software for its residential and commercial solar field services. By managing field operations and reporting in SolarGrade, GreenLancer aims to bring incomplete and underperforming systems online quickly.

Helping improve speed, consistency, and documentation for solar repair and remediation services nationwide.

"We chose SolarGrade because their team's deep understanding of solar PV quality is embedded within their intuitive software platform," commented Pat McCabe, COO of GreenLancer. "Unlike every other app we tested, SolarGrade is purpose-built for solar field technicians and office teams to complete service calls correctly."

Since the launch of its nationwide home solar repair services in August 2025, GreenLancer has built a network of nearly two hundred field service partners to support "orphan systems" whose original installers are out of business, leaving owners without support to finish the installation or provide ongoing solar operations and maintenance (O&M). Demand for GreenLancer's solar field services is surging from homeowners, businesses, and financiers acquiring complex orphan portfolios with incomplete systems at varying stages of construction.

"Fast, accurate fieldwork is critical for businesses and homeowners with orphan PV systems that are not yet operational. At the same time, every jurisdiction and financier has complex requirements that must be satisfied before systems are commissioned and approved for operation," said Lauren Durbin, Director of Field Services at GreenLancer. "We chose the SolarGrade app because it helps enforce those requirements while still maintaining speed and consistency in the field."

Delivering construction, commissioning and interconnection services for incomplete PV systems in all fifty states is an administrative and technical challenge. Documentation for key components, warranties, and permits is often unavailable or erroneous, which delays fieldwork and increases costs. Similarly, solar O&M is challenging for aging projects that lack complete service records. Capturing all the photos and data required during each service call is vital to returning orphan systems to full production and profitability.

"When solar and storage fieldwork is overlooked and poorly documented, costly failures and mistakes are common. SolarGrade eliminates these oversights," commented David Penalva, CEO and cofounder of SolarGrade. "As GreenLancer's solar field operations software provider, we applaud and support their work to transform orphan systems into high-performing assets that stand the test of time."

About SolarGrade, Inc.

SolarGrade is the field operations software made by and for renewable energy professionals. The SolarGrade app helps teams plan, track, and report fieldwork across >80 GWs of solar PV and >12 GWh of energy storage projects globally. When teams use SolarGrade, they build a field intelligence database for data-driven portfolio management and operations. It is the software solution for smoother construction, seamless O&M, and more profitable renewable energy projects.

About GreenLancer

Founded in 2013, GreenLancer has supported more than 200,000 solar energy projects across the U.S. through its platform for solar design, permitting, and engineering services. In 2022, the company expanded into solar repair services due to surging demand. With a U.S.-based team and nationwide service network, GreenLancer supports solar system reliability beyond initial installation.

