GreenLancer Provides On-Demand Engineering Capacity to Help Solar Installers Meet Solar ITC Deadline

DETROIT, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial solar industry is entering a high-stakes period as the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) phase-down deadlines approach. Under current Treasury guidance, commercial solar projects must begin construction by July 2026 and be placed in service by December 2027 to qualify for the full 30% credit.

GreenLancer supports commercial solar EPCs with fast, scalable design and engineering services-from permit-ready plan sets to PE-stamped drawings and interconnection documentation. Our U.S.-based technical team and nationwide engineer network help keep projects on schedule and ITC-eligible. Use our digital platform to access standardized commercial solar design support in any jurisdiction.

Across the U.S., EPCs and commercial solar installers are racing to keep projects on schedule while facing permitting bottlenecks, limited engineering bandwidth, and stricter utility interconnection requirements. Missing deadlines can mean losing significant portions of project incentives and profitability.

"EPCs can't afford to slow down in 2025 or 2026," said Patrick McCabe, President and COO of GreenLancer . "We're helping teams scale efficiently by providing the engineering backbone they need to meet federal deadlines."

The Engineering Bottleneck in Commercial Solar Permitting

The surge in commercial projects has created a shortage of qualified engineers and drafting capacity. Each state requires solar engineering stamps from a licensed professional engineer, and every AHJ maintains unique standards for commercial solar permitting. Some solar EPCs and regional installers are struggling to meet these requirements quickly enough to stay within ITC eligibility windows.

A Scalable Solution for Commercial Solar Design and Permitting

With more than a decade of experience in solar permit design and engineering , GreenLancer's digital platform gives EPCs and contractors on-demand access to commercial solar plan sets, electrical drawings, and interconnection documentation tailored to each utility and jurisdiction. Supported by licensed professional engineers in all 50 states and a U.S.-based technical team, GreenLancer helps contractors move seamlessly from design to permission to operate (PTO) — keeping projects compliant and on schedule.

GreenLancer's services include:

Permit-ready solar design packages for commercial projects

PE-stamped drawings that meet AHJ and utility standards

Utility interconnection documentation

Supporting EPCs Through the ITC Countdown

Avoiding permitting and interconnection delays directly protects federal tax-credit eligibility. GreenLancer helps EPCs, developers, and installers keep projects moving efficiently — ensuring that design, permitting, and documentation are not the reason an incentive is lost.

Getting Started with GreenLancer

EPCs and commercial solar installers can access GreenLancer's digital engineering platform to request commercial solar plan sets, permit design packages, and PE-stamped drawings for projects in any U.S. jurisdiction. By creating an account at greenlancer.com, users are connected with licensed professional engineers and a U.S.-based support team that delivers code-compliant designs, interconnection documentation, and streamlined commercial solar permitting services, keeping projects on schedule and eligible for federal tax credits.

About GreenLancer

Founded in 2013 , GreenLancer has delivered commercial solar permit design and engineering services for more than 200,000 clean energy projects nationwide. Its digital platform connects EPCs and contractors with licensed engineers in all 50 states to produce permit-ready plan sets, PE-stamped drawings, and interconnection documentation that keep projects moving toward completion and ITC eligibility.

