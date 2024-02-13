Greenland Announces Major Purchase Agreements; East Energy Agrees to Purchase GEL-1800 and GEL-5000 from HEVI

News provided by

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

13 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced East Energy, through its subsidiaries Carolina Poultry Power RG2, LLC and Carolina Poultry Power RG3, LLC, has agreed to purchase multiple zero operating emissions, electric industrial machines from Greenland's HEVI. Under the purchase agreements, East Energy will purchase two GEL-5000s and one GEL-1800, with delivery of the all-electric loaders scheduled for later this year.

HEVI's GEL-5000 is a 5.0 ton rated load all-electric lithium wheeled front loader that boasts strong power, approximately 40,000 pounds operating weight and increased payload options, making it a clean, green front loader with 9 hours of operation time per charge. With a long list of sustainability, performance, comfort, maintenance and safety features, the GEL-5000 all electric front loader is ideal for both indoor and outdoor usage. It is perfect for on-site applications in industries ranging from agriculture, urban construction to waste management and property management. Customers can learn more about the GEL-5000 Electric Wheel Front Loader or schedule a demo at www.gethevi.com.

HEVI's GEL-1800 all-electric loader is powered by an environmentally-friendly 141 KWh lithium battery. The GEL-1800 answers some of the biggest issues facing modern facility managers, with its clean and sustainable power, zero operating emissions, and both 60% less operating noise and lower maintenance costs compared to diesel internal combustion vehicles. It is currently available for sale in the United States market. Customers can learn more about the new GEL-1800 Electric Loader or schedule a demo at www.gethevi.com.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, commented, "We are thrilled to share the news of major purchase agreements with East Energy. Our mutual dedication to environmentally friendly and sustainable business practices aligns seamlessly. As the CEO, it brings me immense pride to witness the growing popularity of our all-electric industrial vehicles, which boast zero emissions. The positive response from customers highlights the increasing momentum of our sleek and powerful industrial electric vehicles. We are committed to building on our impressive track record of innovation as we continue to bring customers excellent performance in a more environmentally-friendly vehicle."

"Our GEL-1800 and GEL-5000 models are setting new standards, offering operators numerous advantages, such as simplicity in maintenance, zero operating emissions, and an enhanced overall experience. These industrial electric vehicles we purpose designed to both elevate performance and contribute to a greener environment in a wide range of applications, including construction, mining, agriculture, industrial and more. We are delighted to witness the success of our efforts in creating vehicles that not only improve working conditions for operators but also significantly reduce the cost of ownership."

About East Energy

East Energy's projects are best-in-class in the biomass sector. Digesters and solar are under development. East Energy's build-and-own strategy is designed to integrate the relationship between waste diversion, clean power production, good jobs and strong community involvement. East Energy applies vast experience and outstanding legal, engineering, financial and regulatory resources, while its sister company East Energy Operations has a deep bench and decades of experience operating renewable energy assets. All information about East Energy has been reviewed and approved by East Energy. For more information visit www.eastenergyrenewables.com.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Also from this source

Greenland Technologies Announces Addition of Correlli Incorporated to HEVI's Fast Growing Approved Service Provider Network Program

Greenland Technologies Announces Addition of Correlli Incorporated to HEVI's Fast Growing Approved Service Provider Network Program

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric...
Greenland Technologies Announces Power Tech Equipment Repair Has Joined HEVI's Approved Service Provider Network Program

Greenland Technologies Announces Power Tech Equipment Repair Has Joined HEVI's Approved Service Provider Network Program

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.