Greenland Energy (NASDAQ: GLND) Appoints Joe Moglia, former TD Ameritrade CEO and Chairman, as Executive Advisor to the Board

Seasoned financial and strategic leader brings decades of capital markets and global economic experience to advise on Greenland Energy's Arctic development plans

HOUSTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Energy Company ("Greenland Energy" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Joe Moglia as Executive Advisor to the Board of Directors of the Company, following its closing of the business combination with Pelican Acquisition Corporation, Greenland Exploration Limited, and March GL Company. The combined Company is trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GLND."

Joe will prove invaluable in his experience advising on long-term strategy and his recognition that this is a critical asset in a highly strategic part of the world. Joe believes this is an incredible opportunity.

Moglia is the former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of TD Ameritrade, Current Executive Advisor to the President of Coastal Carolina University, former Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina, as well as Chairman of both Fundamental Global & Capital Wealth Advisors, and Executive Advisor to FG Nexus. He brings decades of experience in capital markets, corporate strategy, and global economic analysis. He has frequently appeared on CNBC, Fox Business, Yahoo Finance, and CNN to discuss market dynamics and long-term investment trends. As a contributor to Forbes, he provides a unique perspective on leadership from the perspective of a CEO.

"Joe's track record of building enduring value in complex and rapidly evolving markets makes him an exceptional strategic partner for Greenland Energy at this critical stage," said Robert Price, Chief Executive Officer of Greenland Energy.

"Energy, economic security, and geopolitical stability are deeply interconnected. Greenland Energy is pursuing a world-class frontier opportunity with the potential to contribute meaningfully to Western energy security while prioritizing environmental stewardship and regulatory integrity," said Moglia.

"Joe's involvement further strengthens a leadership platform that combines world-class technical, operational, and financial expertise," said Larry G. Swets, Jr., Executive Chairman of Greenland Energy. "We believe this combination of capabilities is essential to responsibly advance one of the Arctic's most compelling undrilled prospects while maintaining the discipline expected of a U.S. listed public company."

About Greenland Energy Company

Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) is an energy exploration company focused on responsibly developing Greenland's hydrocarbon resources, with an emphasis on the Jameson Land Basin. It aims to advance oil and gas exploration and create a publicly traded platform for Arctic energy development. More information regarding Greenland Energy Company is available on its website greenlandenergyco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Greenland Energy Company and its management, are inherently uncertain; factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: 1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Greenland Energy Company or others following the closing of the business combination; 2) the ability to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards following the consummation of the business combination; 3) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Greenland Energy Company as a result of consummation of the business combination; 4) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with partners and retain its management and key employees; 5) costs related to the business combination; 6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 7) the possibility that Greenland Energy Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 8) geological and technical uncertainties inherent in oil and gas exploration; 9) commodity price volatility; 10) regulatory and permitting risks associated with operations in Greenland; and 11) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Pelican Acquisition Corporation's Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other documents of Pelican Acquisition Corporation filed, or of Greenland Energy Company, to be filed, with the SEC. Although Greenland Energy Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. There may be additional risks that Greenland Energy Company presently does not know of or that Greenland Energy Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Greenland Energy Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Greenland Energy Company