Greenland Expands HEVI's Fast Growing Approved Service Provider Network to North Carolina with Addition of Truck and Auto Repair

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced a further expansion of Greenland's fast growing HEVI Authorized Service Provider (ASP) national network program to North Carolina, with the addition of Truck and Auto Repair, which will support increased demand for the Company's growing HEVI electric industrial vehicle product line.

Based in Farmville, NC, Truck and Auto Repair is a trusted name in vehicle maintenance and repair, helping customers keep vehicles in excellent condition since 2001. Skilled mechanics specialize in both major and minor repairs for all types of farm equipment, trucks and autos. The company's two largest clients, FedEx and UPS, rely on Truck and Auto Repair to keep their fleets running smoothly to minimize downtime and maximize efficiency.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, commented, "Truck and Auto Repair recognizes the pivotal role heavy equipment holds in logistics and transportation, emphasizing swift turnaround times while upholding quality standards. We were particularly impressed by the extensive array of repair and maintenance services offered, as well as the company's solid customer base, including prominent industry leaders. We are confident that HEVI owners will experience the same exceptional level of service and support, marking Truck and Auto Repair as the latest significant addition to the rapidly expanding HEVI ASP national network program."

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

