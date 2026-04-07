GREENLAND MINES APPOINTS DR. JAKOB KLØVE KEIDING AS CHIEF GEOLOGIST TO LEAD NEXT PHASE AT SKAERGAARD

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Mines Ltd ("Greenland Mines" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Dr. Jakob Kløve Keiding as Chief Geologist. Dr. Keiding will assume overall responsibility for the geological strategy and technical advancement of the Company's flagship Skaergaard Project in eastern Greenland. He will be closely collaborating with President Dr. Bo Møller Stensgaard and VP Exploration, Dr. Gustavo Delendatti, as well as the broader technical team. The appointment reinforces Greenland Mines' strategy of fast‑tracking Skaergaard through its next value‑creation phase by combining world‑class geoscience with a proactive focus on de‑risking metallurgical, processing, and development pathways.

Dr. Stensgaard commented: "Jakob is an outstanding fit for the role of Chief Geologist at Greenland Mines and for the next phase of our Skaergaard Project. He combines deep, hands‑on Skaergaard experience with a rare blend of magmatic petrology, mineralization system understanding, extensive Arctic fieldwork, and a strong grasp of how critical metals fit into global supply chains. Bringing Jakob into the team is a strong signal of our intent to fast‑track value creation while systematically de‑risking the project.

"Together with VP Exploration Dr. Gustavo Delendatti, he will help take Skaergaard's geological, metallurgical, and processing understanding to the next level as we advance permitting and environmental work. For shareholders and stakeholders, his appointment underscores that we are building a high‑caliber technical and strategic team around a truly unique asset in eastern Greenland."

Deep Skaergaard and magmatic systems expertise

Dr. Keiding holds a Ph.D. in geology from Aarhus University, Denmark, focused on melt inclusion studies in the Skaergaard intrusion, East Greenland, and has published extensively on magmatic petrology, layered mafic intrusions, melt inclusions and magmatic processes. Graduate studies in geology were completed as Fulbright scholar at University of California, Davis, in the U.S.

Dr. Keiding joins from a position as Head of Danish Mineral Intelligence Centre and Senior Consultant within the Department of Mapping and Mineral Resources at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS). His career includes senior roles also at the Geological Survey of Norway (NGU), and research positions at GFZ Potsdam and the University of Iceland.

He has worked intensively on Skaergaard and related magmatic systems, bringing a rare combination of deep petrological, geochemical, and magmatic‑textural understanding that is directly relevant to the project's gold, platinum group element and critical metals mineralization. His Ph.D. thesis on the melt that formed the Skaergaard intrusion and its mineralization remains a seminal contribution, particularly for its insights on liquid immiscibility, which is important for the current understanding of the Skaergaard mineralization.

In addition, he has experience with a wide range of mineral systems in Greenland and beyond, including rare earth elements, niobium, tantalum, iron, gold, vanadium and platinum, as well as exposure to deep‑sea minerals and secondary resources.

His extensive field track record includes more than a dozen seasons in Greenland and additional campaigns in Norway, Iceland, South Africa and Namibia, along with consulting roles on multiple commercial exploration programs in Greenland for gold, PGE, vanadium, rare earth elements and niobium‑tantalum. This combination positions him strongly to lead both advanced technical studies and on‑the‑ground exploration and data‑gathering as Skaergaard moves forward.

Driving the next metallurgical and processing chapter

Skaergaard has already benefited from several promising metallurgical and processing test programs that demonstrated the potential to recover multiple critical metals from the intrusion using modern beneficiation and extraction flowsheets. Building on this foundation, Dr. Keiding will lead the integration of detailed magmatic and mineralogical understanding with laboratory, bench‑scale and towards industrial-scale piloting work to refine a robust, scalable and environmentally responsible processing concept for Skaergaard as well as potentially bring in new cutting-edge processing solutions.

His background in layered intrusions, mineral textures, and magmatic processes is particularly well suited to optimizing metallurgical domain models, mineral liberation strategies, and process routes that make use of emerging low‑energy and low‑emission processing technologies. Working with the Company's technical team, external experts and external laboratories, Dr. Keiding will spearhead the next phase of test work to elevate Skaergaard's processing flowsheet to a new level of definition and confidence.

Strategic perspective on critical minerals, supply chains and policy

Beyond his technical credentials, Dr. Keiding brings a unique strategic perspective from his leadership of Centre for Mineral Resources and Materials (MiMa) and, since 2025, the Danish Mineral Intelligence Centre (D‑MIC) at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland. In these roles, he has worked at the interface of geology, supply‑chain analysis and policy, focusing on mineral criticality, security of supply, and the role of critical raw materials in European and global industrial ecosystems.

This experience and network – including engagement with European initiatives under the Critical Raw Materials Act and dialogues with governments, industry and financial institutions – will support Greenland Mines in positioning Skaergaard as a strategically relevant source of key metals to North American and European markets.

His history of living and working in Iceland, Germany and Norway, combined with roles as referee for the American National Science Foundation and the Icelandic Research Council, also underscores a strong international profile and opens additional avenues for potential industrial partnerships and regional synergies, including with Nordic stakeholders.

Dr. Keiding added, "This is a pivotal moment for the Skaergaard Project and Greenland Mines. Having worked on Skaergaard and related magmatic systems for many years, I see a rare opportunity to unlock further geological and metallurgical value by integrating modern petrological insight with systematic test work and field data. Together with Bo and the rest of the technical team and external experts, I look forward to advancing Skaergaard's geological model, refining the processing flowsheet, and helping position the project within the broader critical minerals landscape in North America and Europe.

"Our shared focus will be on creating a technically robust, environmentally responsible and strategically relevant precious and critical metals project that can deliver long‑term value for shareholders and stakeholders alike," concluded Dr. Keiding.

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed company with two operating divisions: (1) Natural Resources, focused on the exploration and development of the Skaergaard Project in Southeast Greenland, one of the largest undeveloped palladium, gold, and platinum deposits in the world; and 2) Cell and Gene Therapy, including Klotho's KLTO-202 primary indication for ALS. The Company holds, through its recent acquisition of Greenland Mines Corp., an 80% interest in, and option to acquire the remaining 20% of, the Skaergaard Project, which hosts a 2022 NI 43-101 Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 25.4 Moz PdEq and 23.5 Moz AuEq with a gross undiscounted in-situ resource value of approximately $68 billion based on February 2026 metal prices. The Company is led by an experienced team of mining, geological, biotech, and capital markets professionals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company's future commercial operations. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company's inability to implement its business plans, identify and realize additional opportunities, or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

The Mineral Resource Estimates referenced in this press release were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by SLR Consulting as disclosed in the technical report dated November 22, 2022. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The gross undiscounted in-situ metal values expressed herein are illustrative calculations using February 2026 metal prices and do not account for mining recoveries, metallurgical losses, capital costs, operating costs, royalties, taxes, permitting requirements, or any other technical or economic factors. These values are not indicative of future revenue, project economics or net present value. No preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, or feasibility study has been completed on the Skaergaard Project, and there is no certainty that the Mineral Resources disclosed will be converted to Mineral Reserves or that an economically viable mining operation can be established.

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Website: www.greenlandmines.com

SOURCE Greenland Mines Ltd