Greenland Mines Appoints SLR Consulting as Geological Consultant and Qualified Person for Skaergaard

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Mines Ltd (Nasdaq: GRML) ("Greenland Mines" or the "Company") announces the appointment of SLR Consulting ("SLR") as geological consultant and Qualified Person for the Company's Skaergaard Project in East Greenland. The appointment further strengthens Greenland Mines' technical platform as the Company advances Skaergaard through its next stage of work and continues to assemble a high-caliber team of specialist advisors across geology, metallurgy, mine engineering, environmental studies, and project development.

Bo Møller Stensgaard, Greenland Mines President, commented, "The appointment of SLR Consulting as geological consultant and Qualified Person for the Skaergaard Project provides a major advantage for Greenland Mines in that SLR already knows Skaergaard well through its earlier work on the Project, including the latest NI 43-101 Technical Report and the 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate.

"SLR is a highly respected international consultancy with deep technical capabilities and has assembled a strong team of specialists who can contribute across several important aspects of Skaergaard's continued advancement. They will serve both as geological consultant and Qualified Person and also are expected to play a broader technical role in shaping the next phase of Skaergaard's development. This includes support for mining operations definition, mining methods, mine planning, metallurgy, processing flowsheet development and mine engineering work, in coordination with GTK Mintec, WSP and the rest of the Greenland Mines technical team.

"We believe this gives Skaergaard a particularly strong and integrated technical foundation as we move into the 2026 field season and as we continue to systematically unlock the full potential of Skaergaard."

SLR is a well-established international consultancy with a strong reputation across mining advisory, technical reporting, engineering, and sustainability services. SLR has more than 5,000 employees across more than 140 offices worldwide, while its mining advisory practice spans exploration, Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve work, mine engineering, metallurgy, due diligence and technical studies across the mining lifecycle.

For Greenland Mines, the appointment is especially valuable because SLR already has direct familiarity with the Skaergaard Project. SLR Consulting Canada Ltd. prepared the latest NI 43-101 Technical Report on Skaergaard, effective November 22, 2022, including reporting of the current Mineral Resource Estimate.

The Company believes that SLR's prior involvement, previous site visits and established understanding of geology and mineralization, as well as the recent and historical amount of data and project setting, will support efficient execution and strong technical continuity as work progresses.

Under the current framework, SLR will support Greenland Mines across a broad range of geological, technical and project-advancement activities, including resource definition-related work, drill and bulk-sample planning, project database development, mining and development roadmap work, and input into mining methods, mine planning, metallurgy, processing flowsheet definition and mine engineering studies intended to help advance Skaergaard toward future technical milestones. The agreement also contemplates a return site visit by SLR specialists in late August or early September 2026 in connection with the Company's planned summer field activities.

Greenland Mines also expects SLR to work closely with the other leading consultants already engaged on the Project. This includes GTK Mintec, in relation to metallurgical and processing flow sheet and pilot test work, and WSP, who's previously announced environmental baseline mandate forms part of the broader technical work program around Skaergaard. The Company believes this combination creates an unusually strong and complementary team of advisors for the Project, bringing together expertise across geology, metallurgy, infrastructure, environmental work and development planning.

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed company with two operating divisions: (1) Natural Resources, focused on the exploration and development of the Skaergaard Project in Southeast Greenland, one of the largest undeveloped palladium, gold, and platinum deposits in the world; and 2) Cell and Gene Therapy, including Klotho's KLTO-202 primary indication for ALS. The Company holds, through its recent acquisition of Greenland Mines Corp., an 80% interest in, and option to acquire the remaining 20% of, the Skaergaard Project, which hosts a 2022 NI 43-101 Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 25.4 Moz PdEq and 23.5 Moz AuEq with a gross undiscounted in-situ resource value of approximately $68 billion based on February 2026 metal prices. The Company is led by an experienced team of mining, geological, biotech, and capital markets professionals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company's future commercial operations. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company's inability to implement its business plans, identify and realize additional opportunities, or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

The Mineral Resource Estimates referenced in this press release were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by SLR Consulting as disclosed in the technical report dated November 22, 2022. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The gross undiscounted in-situ metal values expressed herein are illustrative calculations using February 2026 metal prices and do not account for mining recoveries, metallurgical losses, capital costs, operating costs, royalties, taxes, permitting requirements, or any other technical or economic factors. These values are not indicative of future revenue, project economics or net present value. No preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, or feasibility study has been completed on the Skaergaard Project, and there is no certainty that the Mineral Resources disclosed will be converted to Mineral Reserves or that an economically viable mining operation can be established.

Investor Contact and Corporate Communications:

[email protected]

Website: www.greenlandmines.com

SOURCE Greenland Mines Ltd