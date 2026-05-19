Greenland Mines Brings Skaergaard to EIT RawMaterials Summit 2026 in Brussels

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Mines Ltd ("Greenland Mines" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GRML) today announced that Bo Møller Stensgaard, Ph.D., President of Greenland Mines, will participate in the EIT RawMaterials Summit 2026 in Brussels, one of Europe's leading public-private forums for the raw materials sector.

The Summit takes place from May 19 to 21, 2026 at The EGG in Brussels, and brings together policymakers, industrial companies, investors, researchers, and technology developers from across the raw and advanced materials value chain. In connection with the Summit, Dr. Stensgaard has also been invited to participate in the roundtable discussion on May 20 under the Summit session "Mined Once – Utilised in Full: Towards Resource Efficient Mining," hosted by GTK Mintec, the mineral processing and circular-economy pilot plant and division of the Geological Survey of Finland. The session is focused on maximizing value from every tonne mined through advanced mineral processing, improved recovery from side streams and tailings, and more resource-efficient mining systems.

Dr. Stensgaard commented, "EIT RawMaterials Summit 2026 is exactly the kind of forum where the future of European and transatlantic raw-materials value chains is being discussed in practical terms. These discussions not only focus around geology and mining, but also around processing, industrial partnerships, financing, innovation, and strategic supply security. For Greenland Mines, it is important to be present in that conversation as we advance Skaergaard and continue to position the project within a broader North Atlantic critical-minerals corridor.

"Participating in GTK Mintec's roundtable on resource-efficient mining is of particular importance as the discussion is closely aligned with how we think about Skaergaard, which is a large and geologically unusual multi-metal system where the objective is not simply to mine, but over time to evaluate how to recover as much responsible value as possible through modern geology, metallurgy, process design, and environmentally robust development concepts."

The 2026 Summit is organized around the theme "Accelerating Europe's Competitiveness" and is focused on turning European strategic ambition into implementation across extraction, processing, recycling, trusted international partnerships ,and industrial scale-up. Greenland Mines believes the event is highly relevant to the Company's strategy for its Skaergaard Gold, Palladium, Platinum and Critical Metals Project in East Greenland and to its broader vision of helping develop a North Atlantic critical-minerals corridor linking Greenland, Iceland, North America and Europe.

Greenland Mines recently engaged GTK Mintec to support a comprehensive mineralogical, metallurgical, and processing-flow program for Skaergaard. The Company believes the Summit and the GTK Mintec roundtable provide a relevant platform to discuss how complex, polymetallic deposits such as Skaergaard can potentially be developed in ways that seek to recover value not only from gold, palladium and platinum, but also from additional metals such as vanadium, gallium, iron and titanium where technically and economically justified.

The Company also believes that Skaergaard is relevant to a growing policy discussion in Europe and among Western allies around diversified and resilient supply chains for precious and critical metals. Palladium remains a strategically important metal for catalytic applications in the automotive and transport sectors, which account for the large majority of palladium demand, while Russia, under sanction, remains a major source of global mined palladium supply and South Africa is the other leading producing jurisdiction with structural difficulties. Palladium is also used in electronics and other high-reliability industrial applications, reinforcing the importance of secure and diversified sourcing.

Greenland Mines' participation in EIT RawMaterials Summit 2026 follows a series of recent initiatives aimed at positioning Skaergaard as a technically advanced and strategically relevant development project, including the engagement of GTK Mintec for metallurgical and processing work and the launch of the Company's North Atlantic processing site strategy in Iceland. Together, these initiatives are intended to support Greenland Mines' broader vision of building a differentiated project platform connecting Greenlandic mineral resources with low-carbon processing, allied industrial ecosystems ,and secure downstream markets in North America and Europe.

About the Skaergaard Project

The Skaergaard Project is located in Southeast Greenland and hosts a disclosed NI 43-101 Mineral Resource comprising gold, palladium, and platinum with a gross in-situ contained metal value of approximately $68 billion at February 2026 metal prices.¹

The Company is preparing a large multi-technical 2026 field campaign encompassing resource expansion drilling, geotechnical characterization, environmental baseline work, and collection of a 30–50 tonne bulk sample for processing flowsheet development. GTK Mintec has been engaged under a framework agreement to conduct an integrated mineralogical, metallurgical, hydrometallurgical, and pilot-scale processing program in Outokumpu, Finland.

Historical work indicates potential by-product optionality in vanadium, gallium, iron, and titanium within the same host sequence as the primary PGM-Au mineralization; this potential is not reflected in the current Mineral Resource and remains subject to further technical evaluation.²

The Company is also advancing its North Atlantic Critical Minerals Corridor concept, which contemplates Iceland as a potential downstream processing platform given available industrial infrastructure, renewable energy access, and proximity to European and North American markets.

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed company with two operating divisions: (1) Natural Resources, focused on the exploration and development of the Skaergaard Project in Southeast Greenland, one of the largest undeveloped palladium, gold, and platinum deposits in the world; and 2) Cell and Gene Therapy, including Klotho's KLTO-202 primary indication for ALS. The Company holds, through its recent acquisition of Greenland Mines Corp., the Skaergaard Project, which hosts an NI 43-101 (November 2022) Mineral Resource of 11.4 Moz PdEq Indicated and 14.1 Moz PdEq Inferred. The Company is led by an experienced team of mining, geological, biotech, and capital markets professionals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company's future commercial operations. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company's inability to implement its business plans, identify and realize additional opportunities, or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

The Mineral Resource Estimates referenced in this press release were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by SLR Consulting as disclosed in the technical report dated November 22, 2022. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. No preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, or feasibility study has been completed on the Skaergaard Project, and there is no certainty that the Mineral Resources disclosed will be converted to Mineral Reserves or that an economically viable mining operation can be established.

¹ Based on cumulative contained ounces of Au, Pd, and Pt in the 2022 NI 43-101 Technical Report MRE and February 2026 metal prices. Gross in-situ contained metal value only; excludes all mining, processing, capital, and other costs. Does not represent NPV, cash flow, or an economic analysis of the Skaergaard Project.

² Vanadium, gallium, iron, and titanium references are based on historical studies, mineralogical observations, metallurgical work, and technical interpretation. They do not constitute current Mineral Resource estimates.

Investor Contact and Corporate Communications:

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Website:

www.greenlandmines.com

SOURCE Greenland Mines Ltd