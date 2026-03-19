Greenland Mines Engages WSP Denmark to Launch Comprehensive Environmental Baseline Program at Skaergaard Mining Site

Engagement supports exploitation license pathway while advancing responsible, large-scale development of the Skaergaard Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Mines Ltd ("Greenland Mines" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GRML) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consultancy agreement with WSP Danmark A/S ("WSP Denmark"), part of the global WSP group, to design and implement a full Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") baseline program at the Company's Skaergaard Gold-Palladium-Platinum and Critical Metal Project in eastern Greenland.



Under the terms of the agreement, WSP Denmark will provide technical advice and assistance related to baseline surveys for the EIA, support the development of the Terms of Reference ("ToR"), and prepare the EIA report required for an exploitation license application to the Government of Greenland (Naalakkersuisut). This is structured to align with Government of Greenland's updated exploitation permitting framework from 2025.



"Formalizing our collaboration with WSP Denmark is the key component to launching this comprehensive environmental baseline program at Skaergaard well ahead of statutory requirements. This is a clear statement of our intent: we are building Skaergaard for the long term, and we will only do so in a way that meets the highest environmental standards and expectations in Greenland," said Greenland Mines President Bo Moller Stensgaard. "WSP's deep Arctic experience, their strong track record on mining EIAs in Greenland, and their access to global mining and processing expertise provides the exact technical foundation to complete this stage of the project. Coupled with Skaergaard's scale and strategic metals profile, this work marks an important step on our fast, but responsible, development trajectory."



Strong Platform for Exploitation License

The work program with WSP Denmark is designed to meet the environmental requirements associated with the Company's planned exploitation license application, including Terms of Reference ("ToR") preparation, environmental baseline data collection, and the drafting of a compliant EIA for public consultation and regulatory approval.

By initiating the environmental work, Greenland Mines is both accelerating the Skaergaard development and permitting process and demonstrating a strong, long‑term commitment to responsible development in Greenland.

Two‑Year Arctic Environmental Baseline Program

As part of the EIA, which must be submitted after the granting of an Exploitation License, Greenlandic authorities typically require at least two years of prior biological baseline surveys covering the full project area and realistic development alternatives. The work program in 2026 and 2027 intend to cover this requirement.

WSP Denmark's scope for Skaergaard includes:

Installation of automated weather stations (near the Sødalen airstrip and the potential site for infrastructure, harbor and processing facilities at site) to continuously record temperature, wind, precipitation and humidity, with satellite data transmission

Establishment of hydrological monitoring stations on key rivers to measure water levels and flows, supporting assessments of water use for processing and tailings management

Extensive terrestrial and marine baseline work, including vegetation and habitat mapping, systematic observations of mammals and birds, and dedicated sea mammals monitoring via several marine submerged hydrophone stations

Collection of biological and environmental samples for archiving in the Greenland Mineral Resources Environmental Sample Bank, following updated Greenlandic sampling guidelines

Detailed marine seabed characterization using submerged underwater Remote Operated Vehicle video and grab sampling in areas relevant to potential sites for harbor and other facilities

A comprehensive baseline report will be delivered after the 2026 campaign, with a final baseline report, and in parallel approvement of ToR and first draft EIA targeted after completion of the 2027 program.

About WSP Denmark – Arctic and Mining Expertise with Global Reach

WSP Denmark brings extensive Arctic environmental and permitting experience, including multiple mining and infrastructure projects in Greenland and the broader North Atlantic region, and operates within WSP's global platform of mining, processing and environmental specialists. This combination allows Greenland Mines to access both local Greenlandic and international best practice in areas such as mine design, water management, tailings, biodiversity, climate resilience and closure planning.

About Skaergaard – a Unique Precious and Strategic Metals Opportunity

The Skaergaard intrusion is recognized as one of the world's largest undeveloped resources of gold‑palladium‑platinum, with additional metals that are increasingly important to energy transition, defense application and high‑technology supply chains.

While the project area has benefitted from decades of geological, resource and academic work, historical environmental datasets are relatively limited, making the current, large‑scale baseline program a critical enabler for responsible, long‑life mine development.

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed company with two operating divisions: (1) Natural Resources, focused on the exploration and development of the Skaergaard Project in Southeast Greenland, one of the largest undeveloped palladium, gold, and platinum deposits in the world; and 2) Cell and Gene Therapy, including Klotho's KLTO-202 primary indication for ALS. The Company holds, through its recent acquisition of Greenland Mines Corp., an 80% interest in, and option to acquire the remaining 20% of, the Skaergaard Project, which hosts a 2022 NI 43-101 Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 25.4 Moz PdEq and 23.5 Moz AuEq with a gross undiscounted in-situ resource value of approximately $68 billion based on February 2026 metal prices. The Company is led by an experienced team of mining, geological, biotech, and capital markets professionals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company's future commercial operations. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company's inability to implement its business plans, identify and realize additional opportunities, or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

The Mineral Resource Estimates referenced in this press release were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by SLR Consulting as disclosed in the technical report dated November 22, 2022. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The gross undiscounted in-situ metal values expressed herein are illustrative calculations using February 2026 metal prices and do not account for mining recoveries, metallurgical losses, capital costs, operating costs, royalties, taxes, permitting requirements, or any other technical or economic factors. These values are not indicative of future revenue, project economics or net present value. No preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, or feasibility study has been completed on the Skaergaard Project, and there is no certainty that the Mineral Resources disclosed will be converted to Mineral Reserves or that an economically viable mining operation can be established.

Investor Contact and Corporate Communications:

[email protected]

Website: www.greenlandmines.com

SOURCE Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.