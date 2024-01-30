Greenland Technologies Announces Power Tech Equipment Repair Has Joined HEVI's Approved Service Provider Network Program

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that Power Tech Equipment Repair ("Power Tech") has joined Greenland's rapidly expanding HEVI Authorized Service Provider (ASP) national network program to support increased demand for the Company's growing HEVI electric industrial vehicle product line.

For more than 20 years, Power Tech has been the trusted construction equipment repair, hydraulic repair and aerial platform repairs service of Elkton, Maryland. Power Tech prides itself on always providing quality, efficient repairs that last. Power Tech believes it has the experience to complete every job safely, and has gained a reputation for reliable services.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, commented, "We developed a very good understanding of the Maryland market as we investigated strategic options for our production facilities. This ultimately positioned us to win an important bid last year from Maryland's Port of Baltimore, under which Greenland will help facilitate the Port of Baltimore's ambitious plan to electrify port equipment, including planned sales of the Company's new GEL-5000 all-electric front loader. Given the strategic importance of Maryland, it made perfect sense to partner with Power Tech. We expect this to be a core growth market for us as we work to accelerate sales of our electric industrial vehicles. Having a trusted, local partner that can provide reliable maintenance and repair services gives us another competitive advantage, which we expect will be a positive factor and sales catalyst as more customers make the move to electric industrial vehicles."

"Power Tech is excited to announce our partnership with HEVI, a pioneer in the electric heavy equipment sector. As an authorized service provider for this brand, we are aligned with their vision for a cleaner, greener future and are proud to contribute to the transition of fleets towards sustainable and efficient clean equipment," said Power Tech's Nicole Crick.

