Greenland Technologies Announces Power Tech Equipment Repair Has Joined HEVI's Approved Service Provider Network Program

News provided by

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

30 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that Power Tech Equipment Repair ("Power Tech") has joined Greenland's rapidly expanding HEVI Authorized Service Provider (ASP) national network program to support increased demand for the Company's growing HEVI electric industrial vehicle product line.

For more than 20 years, Power Tech has been the trusted construction equipment repair, hydraulic repair and aerial platform repairs service of Elkton, Maryland. Power Tech prides itself on always providing quality, efficient repairs that last. Power Tech believes it has the experience to complete every job safely, and has gained a reputation for reliable services.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, commented, "We developed a very good understanding of the Maryland market as we investigated strategic options for our production facilities. This ultimately positioned us to win an important bid last year from Maryland's Port of Baltimore, under which Greenland will help facilitate the Port of Baltimore's ambitious plan to electrify port equipment, including planned sales of the Company's new GEL-5000 all-electric front loader. Given the strategic importance of Maryland, it made perfect sense to partner with Power Tech. We expect this to be a core growth market for us as we work to accelerate sales of our electric industrial vehicles. Having a trusted, local partner that can provide reliable maintenance and repair services gives us another competitive advantage, which we expect will be a positive factor and sales catalyst as more customers make the move to electric industrial vehicles."

"Power Tech is excited to announce our partnership with HEVI, a pioneer in the electric heavy equipment sector. As an authorized service provider for this brand, we are aligned with their vision for a cleaner, greener future and are proud to contribute to the transition of fleets towards sustainable and efficient clean equipment," said Power Tech's Nicole Crick.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Also from this source

Greenland Technologies to Present to Investors in Atlantic City

Greenland Technologies to Present to Investors in Atlantic City

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric...
Greenland Technologies Announces Amerit Fleet Solutions has Joined HEVI's Approved Service Provider Network Program

Greenland Technologies Announces Amerit Fleet Solutions has Joined HEVI's Approved Service Provider Network Program

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.