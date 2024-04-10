Greenland Technologies Completes Initial Sales Delivery to Maryland's Port of Baltimore

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced completion of its initial sales delivery to Maryland's Port of Baltimore of the Company's HEVI GEL-5000 all-electric front loader. The sales are part of a bid Greenland won in 2023, under which Greenland will help facilitate the Port of Baltimore's ambitious plan to electrify port equipment.

The HEVI GEL-5000 was purpose-designed to not only improve working conditions for operators but also significantly reduce the cost of ownership. The HEVI GEL-5000 is a 5.0 ton rated load all-electric lithium wheeled front loader that boasts strong power, approximately 40,000 pounds operating weight and increased payload options, making it a clean, green front loader with 9 hours of operation time per charge.

The all electric front loader sets new standards, offering operators numerous advantages, such as simplicity in maintenance, zero operating emissions, and an enhanced overall experience, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor usage, including construction, mining, agriculture, industrial, urban construction, waste management, property management and more. Customers can learn more about the HEVI GEL-5000 Electric Wheel Front Loader or schedule a demo at www.gethevi.com.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation