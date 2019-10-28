Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Completes Its Move to a New Manufacturing Facility

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, formerly known as Greenland Acquisition Corporation (the "Company" or "Greenland") (Nasdaq: GLAC) announces that its operating subsidiary in China, Zhejiang Zhongchai Machinery ("Zhongchai") has recently completed moving out of its leased facility and into a newly-constructed modern manufacturing facility in Shaoxing, China. This new facility is owned by Zhongchai and boasts an annual production capacity of 200,000 sets of transmission systems, as compared to 80,000 sets in the previous facility, a 150% increase. Additionally, this new facility features high precision and high efficient manufacturing capability.

Peter Zuguang Wang, the Chairman of the Company, remarked, "This move will increase our production capability significantly and enable us to deliver more highly competitive products to the market and to produce robotic cargo carriers in the near future."

About Greenland

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is a British Virgin Islands company. It is a developer and manufacturer of traditional transmission products for material handling machineries and a developer of a robotic cargo carrier prototype expected to be available for commercial use in the near future in China.

