Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights

Total revenues were $28.2 million , an increase of 70.1% from $16.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 20.2%, an increase of 2.8 percentage points year over year.

was 20.2%, an increase of 2.8 percentage points year over year. Net Income was $3.2 million , an increase of 114.2% from $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Number of transmission products sold was 42,046 units, an increase of 48.5% compared with 28,305 units in the second quarter of 2020

CEO and CFO Remarks

Mr. Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, commented, "We have once again achieved a record quarter with revenue generated of $28.2 million representing a 70% revenue growth and 42,046 transmissions sold representing a 49% increase on a year over year basis. We are benefitting from strong demand as forklifts are the ultimate necessity for clients moving raw materials, components, and finished goods through a global supply chain to meet accelerating growth."

Mr. Wang continued, "Our team continues to do an excellent job supporting the growing markets with operational excellence and innovative solutions. Our latest electric GEF-series lithium powered forklifts offer all the competitive advantages of lithium, with longer battery life and reduced maintenance costs, as compared to traditional lead acid and propane forklifts. With deliveries starting by September in the North America market we expect this to be additive to second half of 2021 revenue and our longer-term results. This line will be promptly followed by our industry disruptive GEL-1800, an all electric 1.8T rated front loader, and GEX-8000, an all electric 8.0T rated load excavator. We are pleased with our progress to date, but even more excited about Greenland's future, as we expand our global business and build shareholder value."

Mr. Jing Jin, Greenland Technologies' Chief Financial Officer commented: "In the first half of 2021, we generated a total revenue of $52.8 million and net income of $5.6 million, doubling the revenue and tripling net income from the previous year. Our gross margin was 20.2% in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 280 basis points from the second quarter of last year. These strong financial results demonstrate our market leading position to satisfy growing demands for high quality transmission products and our ability to navigate supply chain challenges. In June, we successfully raised $7 million for the strategic execution of new electric vehicle products launched in the U.S. With strong cash flow and a track record for delivering excellent revenue results, we are well positioned to lead in commercial vehicle electrification."

Recent Developments and Strategic Highlights:

Debut of New GEF-Series Electric Lithium Forklifts

In July 2021 , Greenland launched its brand new GEF-series EV forklifts, one of the industry's first lithium-powered EV forklift trucks. The GEF-series is designed with variously rated load capabilities and suited for a wide spectrum of applications, including logistics, warehousing, manufacturing, etc. Deliveries of this innovative series will commence in September 2021 in the North American market.

In July 2021, Greenland launched its brand new GEF-series EV forklifts, one of the industry's first lithium-powered EV forklift trucks. The GEF-series is designed with variously rated load capabilities and suited for a wide spectrum of applications, including logistics, warehousing, manufacturing, etc. Deliveries of this innovative series will commence in September 2021 in the North American market.

Completion of $7 Million Underwritten Public Offering

In June 2021, Greenland closed the public offering of 857,844 ordinary shares and raised $7 million for strategic execution in operations

Forming Major Strategic Partnership with Shandong Zhongcha Heavy Industry Machinery

In June 2021, Greenland entered a major strategic partnership with Shandong Zhongcha Heavy Industry Machinery Co. ("Shandong"), a multinational heavy machinery and automotive manufacturing company, to boost revenue and strengthen leadership position as a first mover.

The companies will jointly launch a lithium-powered forklift, which features Greenland's new integrated drivetrain system and will be available for sale in the U.S. by Greenland . They will also combine R&D resources to develop the next stage of lithium-powered forklifts to ensure market leadership for both maintains in the long term.

Launch of EV Pre-booking Service

On June 15, 2021, Greenland announced the launch of an online EV pre-booking service for its new GEL-1800 1.8-ton electric loader and its GEX-8000 electric excavator. Deliveries of the two electric industrial vehicle models are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. Customers can reserve an industrial EV with a $250 refundable deposit.

Showcasing Greenland's First Electric Industrial Vehicle at Hannover Messe 2021 Digital Expo

In April 2021 , Greenland showcased its new GEL-1800 1.8-ton electric loader at the Hannover Messe 2021 Digital Expo from April 12-16 to allow attendees to have a first look at the sleek design and production specifications of the Company's first industrial EV. The vehicle is designed for a wide range of applications, including construction, mining, farming, industrial, etc.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $28.2 million, an increase of approximately 70.1% year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to the significant increase in our sales volume resulting from the continuously growing market demand and the ability to boost supplies while some peers met challenges in handling material shortage and were unable to deliver. The number of transmission products sold increased 48.5% to 42,046 units from 28,305 units in the second quarter of 2020.

Costs of Goods Sold

Costs of goods sold were $22.5 million, an increase of 64.3% from $13.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales volume and the increase in raw material prices.

Gross profit

Gross profit was $5.7 million, an increase of 98.0% from $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 20.2%, up 2.8 percentage points from 17.4% in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a shift in the product mix towards the higher value and more sophisticated products such as hydraulic transmission products.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses were $2.3 million, up 84.1% from $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Operating expense as a percentage of total revenues was 8.0%, an increase of 0.6 percentage points compared to 7.4% in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to the increase in sales and labor costs year-over-year.

Selling expenses were $0.50 million, an increase of 62.7% from $0.30 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the increase in the unit price of transportation expenses.

General and administration expenses were $0.75 million, an increase of 69.6% from $0.44 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the expiration of the Chinese government's policy related to the Covid-19 relief.

Research and development expenses were $1.0 million, an increase of 111.4% from $0.48 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the increase in the R&D investment in higher value and more sophisticated products and electrification products.

Income from operations

Income from operations was $3.5 million, an increase of 108.2% from $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net Income

Net Income was $3.2 million, an increase of 114.2% from $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was $0.26, an increase of 100.0% from $0.13 in second quarter of 2020.

Business Outlook

For the full year of 2021, the Company expects total revenues to be between $90 million to $100 million, as compared to the previous guidance range of $80 million to $90 million. The new revenue guidance range represents an increase of approximately 35% to 49% year over year from 2020.

The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations regarding its business situation and market conditions. The outlook is subject to change, especially considering the uncertainties which may result from how the COVID-19 pandemic develops globally.

Conference Call

The Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on August 10, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please register in advance for the conference using the link below and dial in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS)





For the three months ended

June 30,

For the six months

ended

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 REVENUES

$ 28,204,307

$ 16,576,345

$ 52,815,201

$ 26,448,412 COST OF GOODS SOLD



22,499,138



13,694,235



42,005,645



21,642,354 GROSS PROFIT



5,705,169



2,882,110



10,809,556



4,806,058 Selling expenses



495,462



304,535



874,692



521,376 General and administrative expenses



752,212



443,476



1,663,351



1,517,885 Research and development expenses



1,005,296



475,649



1,964,841



1,039,947 Total operating expenses

$ 2,252,970

$ 1,223,660

$ 4,502,884

$ 3,079,208 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

$ 3,452,199

$ 1,658,450

$ 6,306,672

$ 1,726,850 Interest income



4,833



42,521



9,428



75,831 Interest expense



(221,664)



(389,072)



(401,853)



(710,764) Other income



311,114



255,580



598,090



852,832 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ 3,546,482

$ 1,567,479

$ 6,512,337

$ 1,944,749 INCOME TAX



394,159



95,971



916,775



145,158 NET INCOME

$ 3,152,323

$ 1,471,508

$ 5,595,562

$ 1,799,591 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST



371,570



212,411



686,241



283,830 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING

CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

$ 2,780,753

$ 1,259,097

$ 4,909,321

$ 1,515,761 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):



833,963



58,835



575,734



(1,246,925) Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss)

attributable to Greenland technologies holding

corporation and subsidiaries



591,484



45,180



402,381



(559,814) Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss)

attributable to Noncontrolling interest



242,479



13,655



173,353



(687,111) Comprehensive income



3,372,237



1,304,277



5,311,702



955,947 Noncontrolling interest



614,049



226,066



859,594



(403,281) WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES

OUTSTANDING:























Basic and diluted



10,814,479



10,021,142



10,574,223



10,015,203 NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE

ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE

COMPANY:























Basic and diluted



0.26



0.13



0.46



0.15

























The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 (IN U.S. DOLLARS)





June 30,

December 31,





2021

2020





(Unaudited)





ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,756,968

$ 7,159,015

Restricted cash



9,767,210



2,244,038

Notes receivables



33,113,729



30,803,772

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $996,984 and

$986,532, respectively



20,519,818



12,408,548

Inventories



17,731,415



15,380,063

Due from related parties-current



38,946,503



38,535,171

Advance to suppliers



732,019



447,901

Prepayments and other current assets



542,882



664,926

Total Current Assets

$ 132,110,544

$ 107,643,434

















Non-current asset













Property, plant, equipment and construction in progress, net



19,534,056



20,135,339

Land use rights, net



4,030,352



4,035,254

Other intangible assets



-



-

Due from related parties – non-current



-



-

Deferred tax assets



158,698



158,455

Goodwill



3,890



3,890

Other non-current assets



41,860



158,455

Total non-current assets

$ 23,768,856

$ 24,335,303

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 155,879,400

$ 131,978,737



The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 (Continued) (IN U.S. DOLLARS)





June 30,

December 31,





2021

2020





(Unaudited)





Current Liabilities









Short-term bank loans

$ 11,899,452

$ 18,487,356

Notes payable-bank acceptance notes



38,202,952



25,889,067

Accounts payable



28,300,234



22,005,260

Customer deposits



163,435



366,029

Due to related parties



7,904,430



9,051,119

Other current liabilities



1,475,090



2,212,325

Long-term payable- current portion



584,003



797,179

Total current liabilities

$ 88,529,596

$ 78,808,335

















Long-term liabilities













Long-term payables



-



166,292

Other long-term liabilities



2,240,949



2,342,648

Total long-term liabilities

$ 2,240,949

$ 2,508,940

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 90,770,545

$ 81,317,275

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES













EQUITY













Ordinary shares, no par value, 11,448,327 shares authorized; 11,448,327 and

10,225,142 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31,

2020.



-



-

Additional paid-in capital



21,983,495



13,707,39

Statutory reserves



3,842,331



4,517,117

Retained earnings



32,312,439



26,728,332

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



339,456



(62,925)

Total shareholders' equity

$ 58,477,721

$ 44,889,922

Non-controlling interest



6,631,134



5,771,540

TOTAL EQUITY

$ 65,108,855

$ 50,661,462

















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 155,879,400

$ 131,978,737



The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

