Greenland Technologies Reports First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

News provided by

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

19 May, 2023, 05:00 ET

1Q23 Gross Margin Improves 320 Basis Points Year-over-Year
Cash and Cash Equivalents Rises 125% Year-over-Year to $15.4 Million

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Revenue was $22.1 million, compared with $29.3 million a year ago.
  • Gross margin was 24.9%, up 320 basis point from 21.7% a year ago on improved product mix. 
  • Net income was $2.5 million, compared with $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Transmissions products sold were 36,841 units, compared with 41,902 units last year.

Mr. Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, commented, "We delivered results in line with our expectations. Demand remained soft in the first quarter as a result of our clients ramping up their production after the end of China's zero COVID policies and significant pent-up travel demand during this year's Chinese New Year holiday. However we continued to drive higher profitability through improved mix of higher value products and increased operational efficiencies. We expect demand to improve in the second half of the year and continue to anticipate revenue growth for our core transmission business in 2023."

Mr. Wang continued, "Our HEVI division of all-electric industrial heavy equipment continues to make progress in establishing our foundation, expanding market awareness and developing the team.  I am pleased to announce that we have hired Dana Hopkins to lead our HEVI division as the Chief Operating Officer. Dana brings extensive senior leadership experience in the commercial industrial and material handling machinery industry and will be instrumental in helping us grow this new market and HEVI's industry-leading position. Brand awareness and product interest continues to grow from potential customers, partners or authorities through our active participation in a series of trade shows along with our ongoing product pilots and demos. Overall, we believe 2023 will be a strong year for our company."

Mr. Jing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of Greenland, commented: "Our strategic shift towards higher value and more sophisticated transmission products continued to improve profitability, highlighted by a 320-basis point increase in gross margin year-over-year to 24.9% in the first quarter. This is a testament to our leadership position in the industry and effectiveness of our business strategies. Meanwhile, we've been focusing on cost management and operational efficiency while also continuing to invest in the HEVI infrastructure, talent, and technology in order to drive long-term growth. Finally, we maintained a robust balance sheet with $15.4 million cash on hand, up 125% from a year ago. With a solid balance sheet and growth strategies, we are confident in our ability to grow both core transmission business as well as our HEVI division and create significant value for shareholders."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $22.1 million, a decrease of 24% from $29.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to logistical and supply chain challenges due to the initial wave of covid cases following the end of China's zero covid policies and significant pent-up demand related travel during this year's Chinese New Year holiday. In addition, revenue was impacted by a stronger dollar relative to the Chinese RMB. On an RMB basis, excluding the impact of FX, total revenues decreased by approximately 18% from the first quarter of 2022. The number of transmission products sold was 36,841 units, compared with 41,902 units in the first quarter of 2022.

Costs of goods sold were $16.6 million, a decrease of 28% from $22.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in sales volume.

Gross profit was $5.5 million, compared with $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. Gross margin was 24.9%, up 320 basis points from 21.7% in the first quarter of 2022, as a result of a strategic shift in Greenland's product mix towards higher value, and more sophisticated products, such as hydraulic transmissions.

Total operating expenses were $3.1 million, compared with $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. The Company has focused on significantly streamlining costs over the past year, which has mostly offset increases in R&D investment and marketing activities related to the company's expansion.

Income from operations was $2.4 million, compared with $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. 

Net income was $2.5 million, compared with net income of $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both $0.11, compared with $0.16 per ordinary share in the first quarter of 2022.

Conference Call

Greenland Technologies management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Friday, May 19, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on May 19, 2023, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Participant Registration

Investors and analysts interested in participating in Greenland's first quarter 2023 earnings call need to register in advance using the URL provided below. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Pre-Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5632ba100a7047dba40ba463a3374c1f

A live and archived webcast will also be available on the investor relations section of Greenland's website at https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022

(UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS)



For the

three months ended

March 31,


2023

2022

REVENUES

$

22,149,360

$

29,306,957

COST OF GOODS SOLD

16,625,930


22,938,983

GROSS PROFIT

5,523,430


6,367,974

Selling expenses

387,485


639,647

General and administrative expenses

1,641,904


1,279,746

Research and development expenses

1,119,891


1,082,594

Total operating expenses

$

3,149,280

$

3,001,987

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

$

2,374,150

$

3,365,987

Interest income

30,393


12,562

Interest expense

(66,493)


(105,009)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

-


(404)

Other income

417,382


261,032

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

$

2,755,432

$

3,534,168

INCOME TAX

296,858


619,370

NET INCOME

$

2,458,574

$

2,914,798

LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

1,011,599


1,127,746

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES
    HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

$

1,446,975

$

1,787,052

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):

317,332


373,910

Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss) attributable to Greenland
    technologies holding corporation and subsidiaries

212,352


248,082

Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss) attributable to Noncontrolling
    interest

104,980


125,828

Comprehensive income (loss)

1,659,327


2,035,134

Noncontrolling interest

1,116,579


1,253,574

WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:







Basic and diluted

12,978,504


11,329,530

NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF
    THE COMPANY:







Basic and diluted

0.11


0.16

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)



March 31,

December 31,


2023

2022

ASSETS





Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

15,401,387

$

16,295,695

Restricted cash

4,859,230


3,433,361

Short Term Investment

5,968,897


7,800,723

Notes receivable

28,979,885


28,748,879

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,005,569 and
    $762,325, respectively

19,383,411


14,337,760

Inventories

22,502,791


23,096,382

Due from related parties-current

36,829,529


36,669,907

Advance to suppliers

626,646


412,766

Prepayments and other current assets

611,559


1,568,687

Total Current Assets

$

135,163,335

$

132,364,160









Non-current asset







Property, plant, equipment and construction in progress, net

15,165,621


15,585,214

Land use rights, net

3,632,351


3,639,067

Other intangible assets

133,422


147,465

Long term investment

300,000


250,000

Deferred tax assets

271,609


219,207

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,503,903


2,627,110

Other non-current assets

255,339


283,118

Total non-current assets

$

22,262,245

$

22,751,181

TOTAL ASSETS

$

157,425,580

$

155,115,341

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022 (Continued)

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)



March 31,

December 31,


2023

2022







Current Liabilities





Short-term bank loans

$

7,717,398

$

8,986,255

Notes payable-bank acceptance notes

25,230,911


28,272,472

Accounts payable

28,421,937


24,817,165

Taxes payables

158,802


192,478

Customer deposits

196,028


227,432

Due to related parties

1,693,605


1,693,315

Other current liabilities

2,001,331


1,547,390

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

482,122


472,182

Total current liabilities

$

65,902,134

$

66,208,689









Long-term liabilities







Long term operating lease liabilities

2,048,848


2,176,130

Other long-term liabilities

1,780,929


1,812,759

Total long-term liabilities

$

3,829,777

$

3,988,889

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

69,731,911

$

70,197,578









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES







EQUITY







Ordinary shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 12,978,504 and
    12,978,504 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31,
     2022.

-


-

Additional paid-in capital

32,955,927


32,955,927

Statutory reserves

3,842,331


3,842,331

Retained earnings

38,675,236


37,228,261

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,619,067)


(2,831,419)

Total shareholders' equity

$

72,854,427

$

71,195,100

Non-controlling interest

14,839,242


13,722,663

TOTAL EQUITY

$

87,693,669

$

84,917,763









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

157,425,580

$

155,115,341

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Also from this source

Greenland Technologies to Report First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, May 19, 2023

HEVI Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.