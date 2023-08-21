Greenland Technologies Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

- 2Q23 Revenue Increased 14% Year-over-Year

- 2Q23 Gross Margin Improved 590 Basis Points Year-over-Year

- 2Q23 Net Income Increased 24% Year-over-Year

- Cash and Cash Equivalents Grew 373% Year-over-Year to $15.2 Million

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenue was $23.6 million , an increase of 14% from $20.6 million a year ago.

was , an increase of 14% from a year ago. Gross margin was 29.4%, up 590 basis points from 23.5% a year ago on improved product mix.

was 29.4%, up 590 basis points from 23.5% a year ago on improved product mix. Net income was $2.9 million , an increase of 24% from $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

was , an increase of 24% from in the second quarter of 2022. Transmissions products sold were 38,256 units, an increase of 32% from 28,939 units a year ago.

First Half 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenue was $45.7 million , compared with $49.9 million a year ago.

was , compared with a year ago. Gross margin was 27.2%, up 470 basis points from 22.5% a year ago on improved product mix.

was 27.2%, up 470 basis points from 22.5% a year ago on improved product mix. Net income was $5.4 million , a slight increase of 2% from $5.3 million in the first half of 2022.

was , a slight increase of 2% from in the first half of 2022. Transmissions products sold were 75,097 units, an increase of 6% from 70,841 units a year ago.

"We are pleased to deliver strong second quarter results as our core markets in China have largely returned to a new-normal following years of COVID disruptions", said Mr. Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Greenland Technologies. "Demand for our transmission products increased significantly from the second quarter of last year and drove revenue growth of 14%. On a constant currency basis, our revenue growth was even stronger at 19% year-over-year, after excluding the impact of FX. Further, our strategic focus on higher value products continued to pay off and drove our gross margin to improve nearly 600 basis points to 29.4%, which is a record high for us over the last few years. Looking into the second half of the year, we expect demand to remain strong and we continue to anticipate revenue growth for our core transmission business in 2023."

Mr. Jing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of Greenland, commented: "Improved demand and product mix in the second quarter drove strong financial results across almost every metric. Notably, our net income to grew 24% year-over-year and we ended the quarter with $15.2 million of cash, up nearly 400% from a year ago. These impressive results demonstrate our leading position in the industry and the effectiveness of our business strategies. Going forward, we will continue to leverage our core strengths and execute growth strategies to bolster our core transmission business while also expanding our HEVI division."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $23.6 million, an increase of 14% from $20.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, due to the increase in the Company's sales volume of its transmission products. On an RMB basis, excluding the impact of FX, revenue increased approximately 19% from the second quarter of 2022. The number of transmission products sold was 38,256 units, an increase of 32% from 28,939 in the second quarter of 2022.

Costs of goods sold were $16.6 million, an increase of 6% from $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to the increase in sales volume.

Gross profit was $6.9 million, an increase of 43% from $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Gross margin was 29.4%, up 590 basis points from 23.5% in the second quarter of 2022, resulting from a strategic shift in Greenland's product mix towards higher value and sophistication products such as hydraulic transmissions.

Total operating expenses were $3.5 million, an increase of 34% from $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the Company's focus on R&D investment as well as advertising, marketing, general and administrative activities related to its expansion, along with higher shipping fees.

Income from operations was $3.4 million, an increase of 54% from $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Net income was $2.9 million, an increase of 24% from $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both $0.18, an increase of 38% from $0.13 per ordinary share in the second quarter of 2022.

First Half 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $45.7 million, a decrease of 8% from $49.9 million in the first half of 2022, primarily due to logistical and supply chain challenges in the first quarter from the initial wave of covid cases following the end of China's zero covid policies and significant pent-up demand-related travel during this year's Chinese New Year holiday. Revenue was also impacted by a stronger dollar relative to the Chinese RMB. On an RMB basis, excluding the impact of FX, revenue decreased approximately 2% from the first half of 2022. The number of transmission products sold was 75,097 units, an increase of 6% from 70,841 units in the first half of 2022.

Costs of goods sold were $33.3 million, a decrease of 14% from $38.7 million in the first half of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in sales.

Gross profit was $12.5 million, an increase of 11% from $11.2 million in the first half of 2022. Gross margin was 27.2%, up 470 basis points from 22.5% in the first half of 2022, resulting from a strategic shift in Greenland's product mix towards higher value and sophistication products such as hydraulic transmissions.

Total operating expenses were $6.7 million, an increase of 18% from $5.6 million in the first half of 2022. The Company has focused on R&D investment and general and administrative activities related to the Company's expansion, which offset the decrease in after-sales service fees.

Income from operations was $5.8 million, an increase of 4% from $5.6 million in the first half of 2022.

Net income was $5.4 million, a slight increase of 2% from $5.3 million in the first half of 2022.

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both $0.3, up 3% from $0.29 per ordinary share in the first half of 2022.

Conference Call

Greenland Technologies management will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 PM on Monday, August 21, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time (4:30 AM on August 22, 2023, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Participant Registration

Investors and analysts interested in participating in Greenland's second quarter and first half 2023 earnings call need to register in advance using the URL provided below. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Pre-Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3891950c447148bf9c94f6a78f21defb

A live and archived webcast will also be available on the investor relations section of Greenland's website at https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022 (IN U.S. DOLLARS)



June 30,



December 31,





2023



2022

ASSETS











Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,232,289



$ 16,295,695

Restricted cash



3,815,661





3,433,361

Short Term Investment



5,653,055





7,800,723

Notes receivable



31,366,381





28,748,879

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,104,705 and

$762,325, respectively



20,908,968





14,337,760

Inventories



20,216,673





23,096,382

Due from related parties-current



34,675,437





36,669,907

Advance to suppliers



1,068,716





412,766

Prepayments and other current assets



375,495





1,568,687

Total Current Assets

$ 133,312,675



$ 132,364,160



















Non-current asset















Property, plant, equipment and construction in progress, net



14,132,165





15,585,214

Land use rights, net



3,418,932





3,639,067

Other intangible assets



120,947





147,465

Long term investment



300,000





250,000

Deferred tax assets



277,222





219,207

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,379,271





2,627,110

Other non-current assets



255,977





283,118

Total non-current assets

$ 20,884,514



$ 22,751,181

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 154,197,189



$ 155,115,341



GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022 (Continued) (IN U.S. DOLLARS)



June 30,



December 31,





2023



2022















Current Liabilities











Short-term bank loans

$ 7,309,034



$ 8,986,255

Notes payable-bank acceptance notes



28,120,761





28,272,472

Accounts payable



24,983,677





24,817,165

Taxes payables



-





192,478

Customer deposits



217,674





227,432

Due to related parties



1,690,031





1,693,315

Other current liabilities



2,433,957





1,547,390

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



533,157





472,182

Total current liabilities

$ 65,288,291



$ 66,208,689



















Long-term liabilities















Long term operating lease liabilities



1,928,680





2,176,130

Other long-term liabilities



1,641,079





1,812,759

Total long-term liabilities

$ 3,569,759



$ 3,988,889

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 68,858,050



$ 70,197,578



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES















EQUITY















Ordinary shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 12,978,504 and

12,978,504 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31,

2022.



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



32,955,927





32,955,927

Statutory reserves



3,842,331





3,842,331

Retained earnings



41,074,374





37,228,261

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(5,804,429)





(2,831,419)

Total shareholders' equity

$ 72,068,203



$ 71,195,100

Non-controlling interest



13,270,936





13,722,663

TOTAL EQUITY

$ 85,339,139



$ 84,917,763



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 154,197,189



$ 155,115,341



GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022 (UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS)



Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

REVENUES

$ 23,569,449



$ 20,602,505



$ 45,718,809



$ 49,909,462

COST OF GOODS SOLD



16,641,612





15,763,344





33,267,542





38,702,327

GROSS PROFIT



6,927,837





4,839,161





12,451,267





11,207,135

Selling expenses



574,040





518,088





961,525





1,157,735

General and administrative expenses



1,519,564





1,244,634





3,161,468





2,524,380

Research and development expenses



1,425,394





862,535





2,545,285





1,945,129

Total operating expenses

$ 3,518,998



$ 2,625,257



$ 6,668,278



$ 5,627,244

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

$ 3,408,839



$ 2,213,904



$ 5,782,989



$ 5,579,891

Interest income



44,683





9,887





75,076





22,449

Interest expense



(79,504)





(91,651)





(145,997)





(196,660)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



(239)





10





(239)





(394)

Other income



(128,768)





501,710





288,614





762,742

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ 3,245,011



$ 2,633,860



$ 6,000,443



$ 6,168,028

INCOME TAX



304,815





254,434





601,673





873,804

NET INCOME

$ 2,940,196



$ 2,379,426



$ 5,398,770



$ 5,294,224

LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING

INTEREST



541,058





892,162





1,552,657





2,019,908

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GREENLAND

TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND

SUBSIDIARIES

$ 2,399,138



$ 1,487,264



$ 3,846,113



$ 3,274,316

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):



(4,591,131)





(4,075,452)





(4,273,799)





(3,701,542)

Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss)

attributable to Greenland Technologies Holding

Corporation and subsidiaries



(3,185,362)





(2,720,040)





(2,973,010)





(2,471,958)

Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss)

attributable to Noncontrolling interest



(1,405,769)





(1,355,412)





(1,300,789)





(1,229,584)

Comprehensive income (loss)



(786,224)





(1,232,776)





873,103





802,358

Noncontrolling interest



(864,711)





(463,250)





251,868





790,324

WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:































Basic and diluted



12,978,504





11,329,530





12,978,504





11,329,530

NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

OWNERS OF THE COMPANY:































Basic and diluted



0.18





0.13





0.30





0.29



